Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST KANSAS BOURBON CHEROKEE CRAWFORD IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI BENTON HICKORY IN SOUTHWEST MISSOURI BARRY BARTON CEDAR CHRISTIAN DADE DALLAS GREENE JASPER LAWRENCE MCDONALD NEWTON POLK STONE WEBSTER IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI ST. CLAIR VERNON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, APPLETON CITY, ARNICA, AURORA, BAXTER SPRINGS, BOLIVAR, BUFFALO, CAPLINGER MILLS, CARTHAGE, CASSVILLE, CEDAR SPRINGS, CHARITY, CHICOPEE, CHRISTIAN CENTER, COLE CAMP, COLUMBUS, CRANE, CROCKERVILLE, CROSS TIMBERS, EDMONSON, EL DORADO SPRINGS, ELSEY, FILLEY, FOOSE, FORT SCOTT, GOODMAN, GREENFIELD, HERMITAGE, INDIAN POINT, JOHNSON CITY, JOPLIN, KENOMA, KIMBERLING CITY, LAMAR, LINCOLN, LOCKWOOD, LONE OAK, LOWELL, MADRY, MARCH, MARIONVILLE, MARSHFIELD, MEINERT, MONETT, MORA, MOUNT VERNON, NEOSHO, NEUTRAL, NEVADA, NIXA, NOEL, NORTHVIEW, OLIVE, OZARK, PAWNEE STATION, PINEVILLE, PITTSBURG, PITTSBURG, PLAD, QUINCY, RIVERTON, ROCKY COMFORT, ROGERSVILLE, SELMORE, SEYMOUR, SHERWIN, SILVER DOLLAR CITY, SOUTH WEST CITY, SPRINGFIELD, STIPPVILLE, STOCKTON, TIFFIN, WARSAW, WEAUBLEAU, WHEATLAND, WHITAKERVILLE, AND WINDYVILLE.