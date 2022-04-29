A proposal to ask Joplin voters to impose property and personal property taxes that would cost owners several hundred dollars a year will be discussed by Joplin city officials Monday as a way to raise wages for police officers and firefighters.
The proposal comes on the heels of a consultant’s report discussed with City Council on April 19 that a high turnover rate in the Joplin Police Department, particularly in the patrol division, might be eased by changes to pay, beat alignments and work schedules.
“The turnover rate determined in this study is the highest seen by this researcher in over 18 years of conducting studies,” said Timothy J. Freesmeyer of Etico Solutions Inc. of Mountain Home, Arkansas. He studied the department over 13 months.
“The city of Joplin is spending enormous resources in training new recruits only to see them leave shortly after completing training (to go to) other law enforcement agencies,” the consultant stated in his report. “Although officer pay was not a focus of this study, it became a red flag when the turnover and availability rates were found to be so high.”
While the department’s detective/investigations division was found to be adequately staffed for the current workload, 23 more patrol positions would be needed to even out the demand on those officers, the consultant said.
City staff has calculated a new wage plan that would increase payroll about $9 million for the two public safety departments. That amount would provide raises ranging from 5% to 38%.
A tax of $1 per $100 assessed value on real property and $1 on personal property is recommended to produce the revenue to fund the proposed new pay ranges.
The cost of the property tax on the owner of a $150,000 house is projected at $285 annually. The cost of the tax on $30,000 in personal property would be about $100 annually, according to the city’s figures.
While the consultant’s report cited the principal shortage of police officers in the patrol division, base pay for rank-and-file officers would go up $10,000, but the larger raise percentages would go to the higher ranks.
Changes in the base pay for police trainees who do not have law enforcement certification would go up from $32,119 annually to $37,789 under the city’s proposal.
Pay for trained patrol officers would rise from the current range of $37,789 through $56,447 to a new range of $47,789 through $70,180. Police corporal range would go up from the current $40,716 through $60,072 to a new range of $54,957 through $80,707.
A police sergeant’s pay, which ranges now from $45,804 through $69,041 to a range of $63,201 through $95,597.
Wage ranges for police captains that are currently $59,334 through $88,319 would rise at least $20,000, to $79,001 to $119,496. The range for the chief’s position is currently $78,343 through $118,084. It would go up to a range of $95,591 through $144,591.
For firefighters, beginning pay for a trainee would go up from $32,471 to $34,178 with raises of up to $35,203.
Firefighter/EMT pay ranges would rise $10,000 in the base wage from $34,178 through $50,302 to $44,178 through $64,877.
Fire driver/engineer grades that currently range from $38,051 to $55,356 would see a rise to a range of $50,805 to $74,608.
Fire captains would see the base wage range go up more than $12,400 from the current pay range of $45,993 through $69,043 to $58,425 through $88,374.
Where officers and firefighters would be placed in the steps of the pay ranges would depend on their years of service.
The consultant told city officials that changes in pay might not entirely resolve the department’s hiring problems because societal influences are making law enforcement jobs less attractive and harder to fill across the country. He said recruitment is a nationwide problem.
“It’s not just pay; it’s getting harder to find qualified officers” who want to stay in that field of work. One reason is increasing violence against police officers, and less respect being shown with more people resisting arrest and fighting with officers, according to the consultant.
