Results of a pay study that analyzes wages of some city jobs including the police and fire departments will be discussed Monday night at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
City officials including Mayor Ryan Stanley and Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez have been meeting with representatives of the public safety departments and others in recent months about wages.
City Manager Nick Edwards had said that the pay study would provide information needed to advance those discussions.
Police union representative Shelby Howard asked the council last month for immediate attention to police officer pay that he said is driving more officers away from service here.
In other business, continued work to reduce stormwater infiltration into Joplin's sewer system is proposed in a contract to be considered by the council.
City staff proposes an agreement with United Plumbing Inc. of Springfield for work in two neighborhoods as part of a pilot project to reduce inflow and infiltration of runoff water into the wastewater treatment system. It is among the steps being taken to comply with a consent agreement the city entered into with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 2019.
This part of the work would be done on privately owned piping systems to include those located on private property or the sewer service laterals within public rights of way.
Neighborhoods to be addressed are the Baker's Branch basin, which encompasses the Royal Heights neighborhood and west side of the College Heights subdivision, and the Cleveland basin in an area stretching from 20th Street to Junge Boulevard from Iron Gates Road to McCoy Avenue.
The work is part of an agreement with the DNR that specifies a schedule through 2026 to make repairs to reduce overflow issues that have plagued the city sewer system during times of heavy rain. The overflow swamps the system, allowing polluted water to wash into Shoal and Turkey creeks.
City officials have been working to fix the problems since 2008. Efforts have been stepped up since the city government's consent agreement with the DNR has gone into effect specifying repairs to be made to prevent fines for violations of the Clean Water Act and achieve better pollution control.
To carry out that agreement, city officials agreed to accomplish certain amounts of work within three-year timetables. Those address the number of feet of new sewer line pipe to be installed to replace leaking pipes, smoke testing of sewer mains to identify leaks that need repairs, repairs of faulty lateral line connections and rehabilitation of deteriorating manholes.
Funding for the work comes from the collection of sewer service payments.
A five-year rate plan was put in place in 2019 that will raise monthly residential sewer bills by 5% a year, or a cumulative 25% by 2024. That was on top of increases totaling a cumulative 61% for the previous five years.
Those hikes brought public comments, particularly from residents of communities outside the city limits who use the system and pay a 30% surcharge on top of the rates. Outside customers do not hold liability for the system like those within city limits, and the surcharges take the place of that, city officials said at the time.
The contract at Monday's meeting does call for a lump-sum payment for the work United Plumbing would perform. It establishes a fee schedule or unit prices for different jobs. But the estimates are $500,000 for Baker's Branch and $150,000 for Cleveland.
City documents report that the city notified the 40 or so plumbers who hold city licenses that the work was to be hired and asked for qualifications to do the jobs be submitted by any firm interested. United was the only company to submit. That firm did similar work for the city of Springfield, a staff memo reports. The prices submitted by United Plumbing are within industry standards, the memo stated.
In addition, a public hearing will be held for a zoning request to change a single-family residential designation to two-family residential for the construction of duplexes by 210 Rentals LLC.
The council will be asked to approve surplus property designations for several city-owned properties: 2705 and 2711 S. Washington Ave., 1920 S. Wisconsin Ave., 1101 and 1201 E. 20th St., and the northeast and southeast corners at 23rd Street and South Golf Link Road.
The agenda calls for the council to vote to hold a closed meeting after the regular session on a real estate matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.