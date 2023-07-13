Utility bill payments to the city of Joplin will not be able to be made from 3 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday.
The computer software for the system is to be upgraded, and payments cannot be processed.
Customers who try to make a payment during that time will receive an online screen message that the service is not available.
The Municipal Court payment system is not affected by the update, and those payments can still be made.
Other payment options include a drop box on the west side of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., for checks or money orders only. Payments also can be mailed to the city of Joplin, 602 S. Main St., Suite 300, Joplin, MO 64801. Payments can be paid in person at the finance department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
