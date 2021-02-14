Plans for the last section of street widening on South Connecticut Avenue will be available for review later this month.
Residents may stop by an open house meeting between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the council chambers at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., to see the plans. City staff and representatives of the project's engineering firm, Bartlett & West, will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions.
The project area involves Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street to the Interstate 44 bridge.
Another stretch of the project, widening of the street from the I-44 bridge south to 44th Street and 44th Street from Connecticut east to Range Line Road, is currently in the final stages.
Funding for the project comes from the city's three-eighths-cent capital improvement sales tax. Voters approved the tax in 2004 and a 10-year renewal of that tax in 2014.
Other projects on Connecticut Avenue have been completed in past years with revenue from the tax. Those include the widening of Connecticut to five lanes from Murphy Boulevard to 30th Street and construction of the railroad viaduct near 26th Street.
A new section of the Connecticut Avenue bridge over I-44 was previously completed for the widening project as a cost-share project with the Missouri Department of Transportation as well as traffic signal updates at the intersection of 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue.
