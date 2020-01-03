A $43.9 million building permit application for the new Casey’s General Stores distribution center has been filed with the city of Joplin. It is one of the largest building permits since the 2011 Joplin tornado, which led to new schools, the Catholic hospital and other major buildings needing rebuilt.
Joplin’s chief building official, Bryan Wicklund, said project plans are being reviewed by the city building department. Those reviews take two weeks or longer depending on the size and complexity of the project, he said.
The contractor, Williams Construction Co., Springfield, set the projected construction cost at $43,927,500.
That single permit application is larger than all of the new commercial buildings built in Joplin in 2018, which totaled $40.7 million.
The City Council on Dec. 3 passed an ordinance that would provide up to $2.8 million in tax breaks for the project, which will involve the building of a warehouse and distribution center with offices at 2715 S. Prosperity Road, near the interchanges of interstates 44 and 49.
In addition to construction costs, the project includes up to about $10 million in costs to buy equipment and fixtures.
The ordinance allows the city to issue up to $51.4 million in industrial revenue bonds that the Casey’s company would buy to obtain tax breaks on the 40-acre development.
In exchange for property and sales taxes that would be forgiven in intervals through 2033, the company plans to provide up to 125 jobs with average annual wages of $50,000, the council was told.
The distribution center would be the third for the growing Iowa-based chain, which has 2,185 stores in 16 states. Casey’s said in a statement the Joplin center would distribute goods for 400 to 600 of its stores.
Other projects
The Casey’s project brings the building permit total for the first two months of this fiscal year to $58 million, including residential construction. Joplin’s fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, and the building permits reflect only that construction taking place within city limits.
Also, a $1.2 million permit was filed in December for 128 S. Joplin Ave., to remodel the business with apartments planned upstairs.
In November, a $3.6 million building permit was filed for the former Carl Richard’s Bowl East property at 3131 Ten Pin Lane off of North Range Line Road. Employer Advantage announced last year that it planned to remodel the former bowling alley on six acres as its new headquarters. Plans call for a move from the company’s current location in the Gryphon Building at 1027 S. Main St. to the Range Line site in late 2020.
Company President Jared Young said the building will nearly double the space for the company’s offices.
Employer Advantage provides human resources and risk management services to more than 400 companies across the U.S., many of them in the Midwest.
There also have been 39 permits filed in November and December for new homes, valued at a total of $5.8 million, mostly on the strength of 19 permits valued at more than $3 million by Shuber Mitchell Homes, and seven permits filed by Ledford Construction, valued at just under $900,000.
Total building permits in fiscal year 2019, including residential, came to $91.2 million.
