An open house will be held by representatives of the city of Joplin to talk to residents and answer questions about a tax proposal the city has placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Residents can stop in between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Joplin Public Library to speak with city officials about Proposition B. It is a proposal to increase the sales tax by a half-cent that will be devoted to bring the Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund to fully funded status and eventually be able to close it out.
Currently, the city's cost to pay into the fund is rising and is now costing $3 million a year.
Police and firefighters working with city leaders have identified the pension fund as an obstacle to hiring new employees and retaining existing ones, the city has said.
If approved, the tax would end in 12 years or when the pension plan reaches a funded level of 120%.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson and police Chief Matt Stewart, along with members of their departments, will be on hand at the meeting to talk to residents.
Representatives of the city's Proposition B Citizens Task Force, a volunteer group conducting public talks to inform voters of the proposal, also will be available to discuss the ballot question.
Members of the task force and city representatives also are available to speak to community groups. To make a request, call the city's public information officer, Lynn Onstot, at 417-624-0820, ext. 204, or email her at lonstot@joplinmo.org.
