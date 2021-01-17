A 10-year master plan of projects to repair or provide for increased stormwater drainage in Joplin are proposed for consideration for renewal of a quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that is to be proposed to voters later this year.
This would be the third, 10-year cycle of stormwater projects under the sales tax if it is renewed, the city’s public works director, David Hertzberg, told the Joplin City Council at a work session last week.
He said that a need for funding to afford fixes for major flooding was one of the reasons the sales tax was first proposed.
Flooding in downtown Joplin when Willow Branch periodically swamped downtown streets and stores led to the first master plan in 1998. It was funded by the first round of the sales tax that went into effect in 2002, Hertzberg said.
Another need for the tax is annual maintenance of the city’s stormwater drainage system. Assistant director of public works operations, Lynden Lawson, said Joplin has 400 miles of stormwater drains and 2,500 catch basins to maintain plus numerous drainage ditches.
To prepare for the new master plan, the city and its contractor on the master plan project, Olsson, conducted several public input meetings in recent months and provided an online survey for public input.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of public works engineering, said the city keeps a list of stormwater needs or projects. As residents contact the city about needed flood reduction locations, those are added and locations that are fixed are taken off.
“We always listen to the citizens when they tell us about a project, and as we get the funds, we slowly chip away at this list,” Johnson said.
That list was used as well as the public input received at meetings in recent months and the results of the online survey to submit to Olsson for evaluation to determine the ranking of the projects, Johnson told the council.
There are 25 projects on the list, Johnson said.
“We picked the higher benefit-to-cost projects to do more in-depth,” study of for ranking on the list, Hertzberg said.
There also is a category called minor system projects that are compiled from public input so some of those projects may not be named on the main list, but they would be contained in the minor system compilation, Hertzberg said.
The prioritization of projects was based on the type of flooding, the number of residents affected, the vehicles or structures affected, frequency of the flooding, the depth of the flooding and danger to the public, Hertzberg said.
The city estimates the quarter-cent sales tax would generate about $30 million for storm water projects over 10 years.
Of that, the proposed project list sets aside $5.5 million for annual maintenance and minor repairs that are budgeted at $500,000 per year.
The proposed projects and estimated costs that could increase over the 10-year span because of inflation:
• Install a culvert and ditch at Ninth Street and St. Louis Avenue —$283,000.
• Rehab parts of deteriorating culvert at First Street and Joplin Avenue — $2.3 million.
• Clean ditch and line bank with concrete block at 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue — $632,000.
• Rehab drainage system at 17th Street and Mina Avemue. — $2 million.
• Clear blockages and install concrete block on drainage ditch in Twin Hills Estates — $386,000.
• Extend drainage system from 11th Street to 15th Street on Texas Avenue — $1.2 million.
• Install larger culvert at 26th Street — $95,000.
• Install berm at Beale Avenue and Zora Street ditch — $146,000.
• Enlarge 17th Street and Iowa Avenue storm sewer — $1.9 million.
• Install culverts under Interstate 44 to reduce flooding on south Brownell Avenue, but there needs to be a study to determine where to install the culverts. The work could cost $5.6 million, and it will take some work to get state and federal funding for it, Johnson said.
• Install storm sewer at Durham Acres, south of Joplin High School on Missouri Avenue — $2.1 million.
• Continue the ditch and storm sewer on Euclid Avenue in Royal Heights — $1 million.
• Rehabilitate Old Willow Branch or conduct a study of its needs — up to $13.3 million.
• Enlarge and repair channel in area of 33rd Street and Jackson Avenue — $424,000.
• Enlarge and repair channel in Carolina Circle cul-de-sac — $92,000.
If these projects do not exhaust the stormwater funding or the sales tax generates more money than projected, there are 10 more projects on the list.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked if the projects would be finished in the order now listed.
Johnson said the order might change depending on how much money comes into the stormwater sales tax fund.
