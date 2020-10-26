Joplin trash-service bills could go down more than a dollar a month next year if the city contract goes to new hauler.
City administrators earlier this year put out a request for proposals for trash service and curbside recycling. There were three responses.
The current hauler, Republic Services, bid $11.58 a month for trash pickup and $10.97 for optional curbside recycling. Competing bidder Waste Corporation of America bid less for both, $11.38 for trash service alone and $5.25 for curbside recycling pickup.
A third bidder, Meridian Waste, bid $14.50 for trash service and $6.25 for optional curbside recycling. That company offered a combined fee for trash and recycling of $20.75.
WCA knocked off 38 cents for those who subscribed to combined trash and recycling service at $16.25. Republic did not submit a combined bid for the two services, according to the bid documents.
The current rate with Republic is $12.41 for trash disposal plus a 55-cent fee that goes to the city for administrative work to bill for the service along with sewer fees. Optional curbside recycling costs an additional $4.95 currently.
"Right now, that trash contract looks like it could be awarded to a different carrier than what we have now," Mayor Ryan Stanley said Monday.
He said the council will consider the contracts and a staff recommendation to accept the WCA bid at a Nov. 16 meeting.
"Council will decide how to react from there," the mayor said. "I certainly don't like the idea of changing trash service, but I certainly would like to have our current trash service — it would be a lot easier if they were the low bidder — but in this scenario they weren't."
A battle for the city's service erupted in the last bidding cycle in 2016 when Republic was lower on the trash service but higher than WCA on the recycling fee. Republic's bid for trash service was $11.18. WCA's bid was $11.24. Republic's bid for trash disposal with the option of recycling was $15.93. WCA’s bid for that was $15.24.
City officials intended to award the bid to WCA because of the lower recycling rate, but Republic protested the bid award. The company cited its good performance ratings and argued that there only a small number of customers would opt for curbside recycling. After an investigation by the city attorney and finance director, the city left the proposed bid award intact.
Republic then launched a direct appeal to Joplin residents, sending postcards asking them to contact council members in support of keeping the Republic service. That angered some council members who said they were swamped by calls and emails.
But at the council meeting where the bid was given final consideration, it was learned that WCA had submitted a faulty contract that was posted on the city's website for residents to read. It contained an additional charge that would have been assessed to customers for city street maintenance from the wear and tear by trash trucks. But WCA said that was an earlier version of the contract and that the company and city did not intend to charge that fee.
That admitted error, along with the contention of some council members that more people would pay Republic's lower trash rate than the recycling fee, caused the council to accept the Republic bid.
Joplin voters in 2014 turned down a city proposal to implement mandatory curbside recycling at an added cost of $3.03 to all residents.
The number of recycling customers has grown slowly since the curbside service has been offered. Two years ago there were about 1,380. Last year there were about 1,580. The city estimated in its call for bids that there could be about 1,600 to 1,650 in the new contract period.
