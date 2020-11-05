Today in the Globe newsroom, we thought about a trip to the park.
We're still waiting on presidential election results, obviously, and we'll update you as soon as we know of new information about states completing vote counts. But on a day with such good weather, how could we not think about hanging out at the park?
The city is doing something similar, only with a bigger picture in mind. Work has started on a master plan of future projects and activities for those spaces. Reporter Debby Woodin will share much more about that, and about a third survey regarding the future of Memorial Hall, in tomorrow's edition of the Globe.
We'll also have reports about:
- An arrest of a Wisconsin man related to the disappearance and safe return of Joplin teen Leora Hardy.
- An initiative that pairs reading with exercise by placing pages of a book along a trail.
- The latest information about the presidential election.
Tomorrow is Friday, and the weather looks fantastic for the weekend, friends.
