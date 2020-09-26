In the market for a golf cart, hoverboard or used laptop?
Those are among the items to be found today in the city of Joplin's surplus property auction.
The auction bill includes several vehicles.There is a 2004 Ford Supercab 4x4, a 2007 Ford F450 with a crane, a Chevrolet Silverado half-ton pickup, 2002 Dodge 1-ton dump truck, and a 1999 Dodge Dakota. Also up for bids are an animal control truck, a three-quarter-ton Chevy truck, and a 1998 Crown Victoria.
A variety of mowing and weed trimming equipment will be available.
Many types of office furniture, including chairs, desks, a file cabinet and other items will be for sale.
Numerous desktop computers and components are to be offered. There are a few television sets as well.
All of the merchandise for sale can be viewed from 8 to 9 a.m. today at the street maintenance barn located on the grounds of the city's Public Works Center, 1301 W. Second St. The auction starts at 9 a.m.
For information, contat Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1560, or Bob Johnson, fleet maintenance supervisor, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1562.
