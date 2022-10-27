Lots of water

Carthage Water & Electric Plant General Manager Chuck Bryant said firefighters used in excess of 400,000 gallons of water to extinguish Saturday’s fire at Grant Street and Central Avenue. Bryant said water was being used at a rate of 2,000 gallons per minute at one point, but the company was able to maintain water levels in the city’s water towers to keep the water pressure at the level needed to keep it flowing through the fire hoses until after 3 a.m. when the fire was finally declared out.

“We have crews staff our power plant 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Bryant said. “They also monitor the water treatment facility, so when we have an event like what happened Saturday, our folks monitor the tower levels because quite quickly, water will be drawn down to fight the fire. When they realized it started meeting certain critical thresholds, they started treating more water and putting more water back into the system to make sure the water pressure was there so our fire department in Carthage could fight whatever is happening, in this case what was happening at Grand and Central.”