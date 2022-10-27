CARTHAGE, Mo. — Cleanup in the aftermath of Saturday’s devastating fire that destroyed an old lumberyard and the first Hispanic church in Carthage started even as firefighters were checking on hot spots as city officials moved to remove what could have been an unsightly and dangerous rubble pile if it were to have sat in place for weeks.
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley said Carthage Street Department crews came in early Sunday morning, less than four hours after the fire had been put out, to knock down the brick walls of the Iglesia Cristiana Hispanoamericana church at 122 Grant St. that remained standing but were unstable because of the heat from the massive fire.
Zeb Carney, the public works director, and Huntley consulted with City Administrator Greg Dagnan and decided to hire Bennett Construction Inc., of Lamar, which happened to be in town working on repairing concrete ditches in another part of Carthage, to remove all the debris.
“We were able to contact the owners, the pastor of the church and the owner of the old Krtek building, and they both acknowledged that it would take them awhile to get someone out there to clean it up, and you’d just have a dangerous pile of rubble sitting there,” Dagnan said. “So we went ahead and hired Bennett Construction on an emergency basis to haul off all the metal and all the debris that’s there so that it will be safe for our citizens. As a city, we’ll worry about getting compensated later. If there’s an insurance company that pays us, great. If not, it was just really best for our citizens that we make that area safe.”
Carney told the Carthage City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday that Bennett Construction has experience working with Carthage to clean up after major fires.
On June 1, 2013, fire destroyed the historic two-story building at 146 E. Fourth St., in the southeast corner of the square. At that time, the building, constructed in the 1880s, housed the Sassy Spoon restaurant and residences on the second floor. The city called Bennett Construction.
“They had staff down here on Sunday within 45 minutes, and they had an excavator on site in another 30 minutes and pushed the walls in," Carney said. "Not knowing if the business owners or the building owners had insurance, they took a risk and came down and helped us out on that.”
Carney said getting the lot cleared now is cheaper than putting a chain-link security fence around the whole block and waiting for the owners to find the money and worked to clear it.
“We had 50 mph gusty winds on Sunday, so all the sheet metal that was in the interior of the old lumberyard, because they made metal roofing years ago, and the metal from the building itself, was blowing onto Highway 96 (Central Avenue),” Carney said. “We (the street department) spent about eight or nine hours out there on Sunday. We had a lot of street department guys who gave up part of their Saturday night and Sunday to be there to help us.
“We made the determination due to the amount of foot traffic and pedestrians entering into the caution tape area that just from a public safety standpoint we’d go ahead and start the cleanup on it. So we contacted both property owners and started that cleanup Monday. If you guys drive by now, the old lumberyard is just about gone.”
Matt Hanna, a foreman for Bennett Construction on the cleanup job, said the lot will definitely be cleared by the end of the week, if not earlier.
He said the metal scrap is being separated from other debris and will be sent for recycling. The bricks, wood and other burned wreckage was being loaded into 30-cubic-yard trash containers lined up on Grant Street and being hauled to the landfill in Lamar.
“This isn’t a big job for us,” Hanna said. “Normally we don’t do a whole lot of this. We do a lot of sewer and concrete work, but Zeb knew he could make a call to us and we’d be able to get up here and help him. We already had the machines here, and so it wasn’t hard.”
Hanna’s crew also put out lines of “sock filters” on the sidewalks on the north and east side of the site to filter the rainwater that was flowing off the rubble pile and prevent ash and other debris from getting into the stormwater system.
Council members at Tuesday’s meeting commended the Carthage Fire Department and firefighters from other communities that provided mutual aid for containing the fire to the buildings that were already burning and stopping it from spreading to homes and businesses on the north side of Central Avenue.
