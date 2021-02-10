Preliminary steps will be taken this year to obtain a conceptual design for a potential future transfer station for Joplin's Sunshine Lamp Trolley system.
City staff will send out a request for qualifications to hire a firm for the work, said the city's public works director, David Hertzberg. A transfer station would be needed if the city's public transit system were reorganized into hub-and-spoke routes rather than the current loop routes.
A hub-and-spoke system was recommended in a transit study that concluded last year.
For the study, users said the trolley is economical for them and they want to keep the service but the current loop system can make a trip to the grocery store, to work or a medical appointment involve a ride of up to 1 1/2 hours one way.
Because of that, the study recommended that loop routes be changed to short routes that could lessen the time to get to places in the core of the city. Passengers could transfer from one trolley to another at the centralized station to get to destinations farther out.
After those study results were presented last year, the City Council asked that city staff gather the information about what would be needed and what the costs would be to reorganize the trolley service.
Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works operations, told the council at a Feb. 1 meeting that work will start this budget year.
"Right now, we have the three different trolley routes, as you know, and we have the MAPS buses that go to on-call passengers throughout the area," he said. "This (could) give us that spoke-and-hub (system) with eight different routes" that the transit study recommended.
"With a centralized location, you would be a half an hour out or back to the transfer station so that anytime, even with a transfer, you would get to your destination within an hour. The way the routes are running right now it's one hour for each of those routes," Lawson said. If there is a delay on a route, a trip can take longer.
In 2019 when public input was taken for the study, workers and representatives of local businesses and manufacturers said the current loop system and limited hours are not convenient to get workers to their jobs if they need transportation. Some employers said they would be interested in helping to sponsor the trolley service if hours were expanded and rides were shorter to accommodate those who need to use it to get to their jobs.
Riders, particularly retirees, said that some evening and more weekend hours would allow them to have transportation for social purposes such as going out for dinner.
The city's public transportation coordinator, Robert Lolley, told the council last year that delays on the current routes create a challenge to keep the long loop routes running on time.
"Historically, it's always been an issue for us the first week of every month," Lolley said. "We get really busy, and the trolley would fall behind" with so many customers using the trolley service at the same time. And delays are increasing because of the increased use of the system.
Some trips, such as going from Missouri Southern State University to the Joplin Public Library, already require transfers to two or even three trolley routes, which adds more time for riders. A hub system could reduce those ride times, according to the study.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if the city will have to fund the transfer station or if there are grants available to help with the cost.
Lawson said the cost estimate is $2.5 million for the building. The federal government would pay 80% of the cost and the city's share would be about $500,000, Lawson said.
"We're also looking inside the community at some partnerships with some of the different industries where we can get some money back for rides out there," Lawson said.
In addition to costs for a transfer station, federal grants pay 80% for the cost of vehicles and other equipment used for the service and 50% of the cost to operate the system. Fares provide a small amount toward the cost and the city's transportation sales tax pays the remainder. That sales tax fund also pays the city's costs for streets and the airport.
The city also will be working on potential partnership agreements with businesses and industry that want to sponsor service for their workers and will need to look at costs for the operations before a decision is made to go forward.
At this point, construction of the transfer station is scheduled for 2023-2024 and the new trolley routes would be implemented in 2024-2025 if the city decides to go forward, Lawson said.
