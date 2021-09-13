Joplin city staff was asked by the City Council on Monday night to draw up ordinance and regulation proposals that would establish formal rules for rentals of short-term vacation or travel accommodations.
The requirements are being considered as a way to make the rentals, such as those via VRBO and Airbnb websites, more safe for guests and less of a concern to neighborhoods where they are established.
Troy Bolander, the director of the city's department of planning, zoning and neighborhood services, sought council input on policies being considered regarding the operation of lodging offered by Joplin residents in their homes rather than in hotels and motels.
The issue was brought to the forefront because some property owners have been found to have operated without a city-required permit and others have drawn neighborhood opposition during the steps to obtain permits.
Bolander said he and his staff have been looking at regulations that would require annual operating permits rather than special-use permits that clear the way for operation without oversight.
"We treat it (now) like a typical bed-and-breakfast, but it doesn't fit very well" because the stays are longer and the property owners want to operate as a business rather than providing a service to occasional guests, Bolander said.
It has been difficult for the city to track the number of operations at a given time because some people operate without the required special-use permit.
Bolander proposed requirements based on Springfield's ordinances.
That would include issuing a certificate of occupancy while requiring an annual business license and inspection of the rental property.
Bolander proposed measures that would allow city staff to provide administrative approval of an application if less than 30% of nearby residents protested the permit. He also proposed a limit on how many short-term rentals could operate per block or within a radius of a neighborhood.
He said he wanted to find out the council's preferences before drafting proposed regulations. Several council members were opposed to administrative approval for permits versus a formal process that ultimately requires council authorization.
Councilman Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter, asked about regulations for safety. Bolander said the properties would be required to have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers as well as the annual inspection.
Councilman Gary Shaw said the city's residential property codes protect family homes and privacy. At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has created hotel vacancies, he said, "to me, the people that are starting these motels in their home, they are violating the law. Instead of us addressing that (enforcement), we are trying to find ways to make right what they are doing."
Bolander said short-term rental is a newer concept. "If the neighbors don't care to have one in their neighborhood, should we care? Should we deny it?
Council member Christina Williams said she likes the framework under consideration, especially because it allows neighbors to express their opinions about a proposed rental. She said these types of rentals offer a better option for a long-term visit than hotel rooms.
Several council members noted concern about business losses to the city's established hotel industry. A lodging tax paid by hotel guests is used to support operations of the Joplin Sports Authority and the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Copple said the sports authority recently tracked one sports tournament and found that 40 lodging nights were lost to hotels that pay those taxes because of people staying in short-term rentals.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that while he stays in rentals like this, "this is an industry with people who are cavalier about the rules." He prefers that those who have operated without a city permit not be grandfathered in automatically by new rules. Shaw also spoke against automatically issuing permits to those who have operated without them.
City Manager Nick Edwards recapped the conversation by saying that it is his understanding the council "would like to see some strengthened safeguards for the neighborhoods, a more formal inspection process, more stringent enforcement and some higher level approval" of permits to operate so that the city is allowing only higher quality short-term rentals to operate.
The council also wants the city costs for its staff time to deal with the permits to be reimbursed by fees charged for the permits, he said.
The city manager said staff would bring back an ordinance at a future meeting, and the council informally agreed to that.
The panel also heard a presentation on refined designs of the city's branding logo to update the city's image.
The latest proposed design by 2oddballs Creative shows the word Joplin in bold, thick type with a starburst running through the letter "p."
There are alternative versions for city departments and boards as well as variations in color and background for the letters.
Co-operators of the firm, Kylie and Gabe Cassady, said the revisions in the logo brought back changes that reflect the input received from the council, city staff, other local organizations and residents.
They said the star shape in the design can reflect the Sunshine Lamp worn on mining hats.
That appeals to those who appreciate Joplin's history as a mining town. But others who are not concerned about that history liked the design because it looked like a shining star on the horizon.
The mayor said that based on council comments, the proposed logos would be acceptable if the lettering had more spacing.
Several council members said most of the letters seemed crowded.
The council agreed to allow final preparation of a style guide detailing and illustrating the designs with spacing changes to be submitted for formal approval at a future meeting.
