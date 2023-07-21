In response to a Joplin councilman's request, the city apparently will place signs at trail heads encouraging trail users not to leave the trail and go onto private property.
Council member Chuck Copple said at a council meeting Monday night that the city should do something to try to keep people on city-owned land on trail routes because of worries expressed by owners of property that is adjacent to or in the area of the walking and biking trails.
In response to Copple's request, Mayor Doug Lawson said the city could put up the reminder signs.
Some residents in the area of Tin Cup Creek last month expressed opposition to construction of the Tin Cup Trail in southwest Joplin, saying they had concerns about trespassing and other problems.
That walking and biking trail has been in the city's long-term plan since 1998, the public works director, Dan Johnson, explained to residents who attended the public open house where the planned route was shown to the public.
The majority of those who came, once they saw the route of the trail mapped out, said they were opposed to having a public attraction near their back property lines.
Five years ago, there was an outcry by some residents in the area of Byers Avenue, south of 26th Street, about the Mohaska Trail going in behind their houses. That trail, like the proposed Tin Cup Trail, was built on city-owned land and did not involve taking any land from private owners for the route.
The council also advanced on first reading a schedule to increase lease rates for use of properties on the grounds of the Joplin Regional Airport.
Johnson, the public works director, said the Federal Aviation Administration, which provided grant money to buy the land for the airport, requires that the airport receive fair market value for land leases.
"We're trying to make sure that the airport does continue to receive fair market value while we don't come in so high we can't entice people to use that land," Johnson said. The lease rate was originally scheduled to be adjusted every five years rather than annually.
The lease rate goes up no more than 25% every five years. It was recommended to stay on the five-year schedule for lease increases. The council approved that schedule.
In other business, the council approved:
• A contract with Satterlee Plumbing for the replacement of an air conditioning chiller at the Joplin Public Safety and Justice Center, 303 E. Third St., at a cost of $428,105.
• An annual renewal of software subscriptions for operations of the city’s public safety and financial software at a cost of $225,392 for 538 computers.
• Demolitions of dilapidated structures at 912 S. Sergeant Ave. for $5,000 and 326 N. Walnut Ave. for $4,850.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.