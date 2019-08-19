More talks will take place between city staff and the developer of the proposed Boomtown Central Shopping Center before the Joplin City Council decides whether to grant a tax increment finance district to help pay for redevelopment costs of the property.
The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, asked the City Council on Monday night to consider two options to protect the city's interests.
One option she recommended was to obtain a market study to determine what level of sales the city could expect in order to forecast how much tax money the city would give up to provide the TIF payments.
The other option, she said, is to conduct further negotiations on key points of the project's redevelopment agreement so that the payback of development costs could be tied to the district's sales performance.
The developer is Summit Denali LLC, which operates in the Lake of the Ozarks area.
At issue for the city is whether there will be enough new retail businesses within the development to generate the amount of taxes needed to pay out half of the new tax revenue to the developer to repay the costs of putting in new streets and intersections and other infrastructure.
Summit Denali has proposed a two-phase development. The first phase involves clearing and reconstruction of the project site at 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard and the construction of a new Menards home improvement store. The second phase is planned to be built in about two years and may include a new supermarket and movie theater along with retail stores.
But the development does not yet have a signed agreement with any retailers, grocer or theater group for the second phase. The developer's existing shopping centers in Osage Beach and Lake Ozark contain many of the same stores and restaurants already located in Joplin.
Haase said the city has to consider the effect on tax revenues and repayment of the TIF if some of the existing local stores moved from one TIF district to the one set up for Boomtown.
She suggested that the developer break the development into more segments so that there is more time to attract new business and implement the TIF in sections. That would keep the city from being obligated to make the full TIF payments over the entire 23-year period the TIF is permitted when only a portion of the development was filled.
"If they just have Menards, we're losing money at the end of the day," Haase told the council.
Andy Prewitt, a principal of Summit Denali, told the council that new sales are guaranteed because people from the Joplin area are currently driving to Springfield to shop at Menards, other grocers and go to other movie theaters. Many area cities have other home improvement stores, but Menards is a larger store with a bigger variety of products. Prewitt said that people who cannot find what they need at the other area home improvement stores will come to Joplin to spend their money.
He has about $500,000 invested already, about half of that on land options, and he needs to close some of the transactions by Oct. 1, making it risky to wait on the results of the cost and benefit study Haase suggested, Prewitt said. He said he included the worst-case scenario financial calculations in the TIF application and those are within the TIF's repayment estimates.
Councilman Ryan Stanley said the development plan is heavily weighted to phase one, which is the Menards phase.
Prewitt said that is because after he buys the property for Menards, he has to move Hammons Boulevard farther east on the property and put in an intersection on 32nd Street for the center's entrance and exit.
Stanley asked, "If we don't end up with a Menards or with only a Menards, how do we incentivize the second phase" so that the development generates enough taxes to pay the TIF?
Prewitt said the two-phase plan will enable him to offer those who build in the second phase a better deal, which will provide incentives.
Councilman Keenan Cortez asked if a Menards, a movie theater or grocery store would generate enough interest to attract new business to the rest of the development.
Prewitt said that once those businesses are in place, the establishment of retail stores "will really take off."
At the end of the discussion, Stanley made a motion for continued negotiations to take place between the city staff and the developer, and that Haase bring the council an agreeable TIF plan to the Sept. 16 meeting. Talks could continue on a redevelopment agreement, and it could be submitted to the council at a later date.
The council approved the motion with seven in favor. Councilman Anthony Monteleone voted against it, saying he was concerned about the tight timeline, and Councilman Taylor Brown abstained, citing a family connection to the proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.