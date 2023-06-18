There are 12 trails available in Joplin parks located across the city for summer strolls or exercise.
Locations, distance and other information about them provided by the city of Joplin:
North Joplin
• Landreth Park Trail. Starts at the end of the northern parking lot in the park. It is 1.75 miles in length.
• Landreth Park Loop. Starts on the east side of Murphy Boulevard near Pool Street and extends for a mile.
• Leonard Park. Starts at the picnic shelter near Sixth Street and Turk Avenue and loops the park for nearly half a mile.
• Humphrey Park. Starts at the corner of Utica and Independence avenues and loops for 1/3 of a mile.
Central Joplin
• Campbell Parkway. This trail loops the parking between St. Louis and Connecticut avenues and Murphy Boulevard. There is parking available alongside Murphy Boulevard or beside Campbell Parkway. The east loop of the trail is half a mile and the west loop is nearly eight-tenths of a mile.
• Parr Hill Park and Campbell Parkway Loop. Starts and ends at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue for 1.75 miles.
• Parr Hill Loop. Starts at park entrances located south of 15th Street and near 18th Street and Kansas Avenue and continues for 2/3 of a mile.
South Joplin
• Cunningham Park Loop. Starts at the corner of 26th and Maiden Lane and loops 1/3 of a mile.
• Mercy Park. Begins on the southeast corner of 26th and Maiden Lane and loops more than half a mile. Nearby is Mercy Chapel Hill, where a trail loops for 1/3 of a mile.
• Mohaska and St. John's trails. St. John's Trail begins at the exit of Mercy Park and extends half a mile. It connects with the Mohaska Trail and extends on the south to the Kansas City University Joplin campus and on to Freeman Hospital West. Going east, the trail extends about 1.15 miles from Mercy Park to Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.