Joplin city government is working on setting limits for the discharge of regulated pollutants such as heavy metals and grease by industrial sewer system users.
The changes would come as the result of Environmental Protection Agency streamlining rules that are aimed at establishing uniform discharging regulations across the nation.
Proposed ordinance changes and details of the permit requirements were discussed Monday night with the City Council in a work session at which the council was not asked to take any formal action yet. That could come in February or March, city staff said.
A representative of the engineering firm Allgeier Martin and Associates, a city consultant, said the city started a pretreatment program that limits industrial discharges into sewer in the 1980s. Local limits were set on how much heavy metals, grease, pH and other pollutants could be released in the 1990s, but those have not changed much since then.
Preliminary approval of the proposed local limits are being sought from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The council will be asked to approve the revised local ordinances to establish the permits and discharge limits, and the final step will be to issue the permits with the updated limits that are set to meet the needs of the individual industries.
Lynden Lawson, the city’s director of public works operations, said that city officials need to make sure that the industries understand that the pollutants, which include heavy metals such as zinc and cadmium, will be regulated so that the city does not exceed its permitted limits for the two wastewater treatment plants, Shoal Creek and Turkey Creek.
If individual limits are exceeded, it could cause the city to be in violation of its discharge permits issued by state and federal governments.
Soon, city staff will bring the regulations to the council for approval. Then the DNR will send out public notice of the regulations and permits and allow a period for public comment.
He said the city would issue tentative permits so that the industries would have time to ask questions and clarify with the city any questions they have regarding the permits, the limits or the process.
Reasonable limits will be set so that the industries can meet them, Lawson said.
“We want to see the industries prosper, but Joplin cannot go over its permitted discharges,” Lawson told the council.
Council member Phil Stinnett, who asked questions about the process, was assured that the industries would know about the changes and not be surprised by them. They will be given time to meet the requirements, Lawson said. But the idea is to level the requirements equally across the country.
“The EPA wants to make sure everybody is doing business the same way,” Lawson said. Also, the permits will likely be changed every two to five years so that so many years do not go by without a review of the permit requirements.
In addition, the city has to make sure it has the capacity with its treatment plants to allow for industrial expansion so that the city can grow, he said. Permitting the discharges will allow the city to plan for needed capacity adjustments.
In other business, the council, at a special meeting before the work session, approved a $195,409 agreement with Goins Enterprises Inc. for an emergency sewer repair under a railroad crossing.
The 12-inch sewer main that serves the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park east of North Range Line Road has to be replaced. It was installed in the 1990s under a Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad crossing.
On Wednesday, city crews responded to a sewer complaint from one of the industries located near the crossing. Workers tried to clear a blockage in the line, but they were unable to dislodge the rocks and other debris in the sewer main, according to a staff report.
Workers found that the bottom half of the pipe had corroded, and the crew could not locate equipment that would allow it to clear the blockage that resulted. City staff contacted three construction companies as a final effort to unclog the sewer main. The conclusion was that the only option is to bore a new sewer main, staff reported.
The work involves boring for 120 feet of steel casing pipe, installing 140 feet of 12-inch PVC, and making connections to the existing line on each side of the bore. Quotes were received from three contractors for the work, and Goins submitted the lowest bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.