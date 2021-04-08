NEOSHO, Mo. — This weekend marks the return of two major events for Neosho, with the citywide garage sale and the 60th annual dogwood tours taking place.
The garage sale weekend will take place Friday and Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m. each day, rain or shine. It's an annual event in which the people of Neosho come together and holds their own garage sales.
This year, 350 to 400 garage sales are expected, leading to the event traditionally being called Missouri’s largest citywide garage sale.
Officials with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce say the garage sales are generally a huge success for the community because roughly 20% of the participants are local and up to 80% of visitors come from out of town, nearly doubling the size of the city. Chamber officials say they've already seen visitors from Texas and Kentucky come to Neosho looking for garage sale maps.
For motorists, Oak Ridge Drive from Hill Street south to West Daugherty Road will be designated as one-way traffic during the weekend.
View registered garage sales or register your garage sale for free at neoshocc.com/2021NeoshoCityWide.
Meanwhile, the dogwood tours are ongoing. They are self-guided tours of Neosho's dogwoods, which are starting to bloom. The dogwood is the Missouri state tree. The tour was started in 1961 by the Rotary Club and continues to be one of the most successful events for the city, the chamber said.
Maps and other information related to the dogwood tours are available at neoshocc.com.
For more information on both events, call the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-451-1925.
