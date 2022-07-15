BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Civil War author Ken Spurgeon will be the next guest speaker at the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Spurgeon is a teacher, author, historian and award-winning filmmaker who will share his research on the Kansas/Missouri Border War and the making of his book, "A Kansas Soldier At War, The Civil War Letters Of Christian & Elise Dubach Isely."
Spurgeon is a currently a producer on "Kansas Crossroads," a series on Kansas PBS, and the executive producer on the film "The Contested Plains," about a German family who traveled west and were attacked in September 1874 on the western plains of Kansas. What followed was a search for the girl captives that involved the military and the struggles of the Southern Cheyenne.
The museum is at 740 East Ave. in Baxter Springs.
