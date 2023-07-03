CARTHAGE, Mo. — An anniversary of what can arguably be called the first land battle of the American Civil War will be noted during a vespers service Wednesday night at the Carthage site where both armies camped.
The Battle of Carthage State Historic Site, 1111 E. Chestnut Ave., represents a 7-acre part of the area where 1,100 Union soldiers under Col. Franz Sigel and 6,000 Missouri State Guard soldiers under Missouri Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson camped before and after the July 5, 1861, battle.
The park has been a state-owned historic site since 1988, and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, it will be the scene of the annual vespers service honoring the 162nd anniversary of the battle.
Steve Cottrell, organizer of the event and a Battle of Carthage history buff, said the event will not last long because of the heat, but it is important to continue the tradition started by community historian Marvin VanGilder to remember a battle that has been largely forgotten outside of Jasper County.
VanGilder and Cottrell were among others instrumental in getting the state to take over the historic site, and Cottrell has made sure the vespers service continues on the anniversary of the battle since VanGilder’s death in 2010.
Cottrell said a local minister, Wayne Pease, will lead prayers, a bagpipe player will perform, and Cottrell will recite the history of what happened July 4 and 5, 1861, in Jasper County.
On July 4, 1861, Sigel’s Union army, mostly German immigrants from St. Louis, marched to what was at the time a prairie grassland surrounding a spring that emerged from a small cliff on the site and set up camp.
At the same time, the Missouri State Guard, a mostly untrained group of Missourians, headed south to join the Confederate army in Arkansas. They also were fleeing from a much larger force commanded by Gen. Nathaniel Lyon, which had set up camp around Lamar.
On July 5, 1861, the two armies broke camp before dawn and marched north along what is now Civil War Road to a spot about 9 miles north of Carthage, corresponding with the current intersection of Civil War Road and Baseline Road.
There the two armies lined up and traded artillery and musket and rifle fire before Sigel, realizing his force was outnumbered 4-1, retreated back toward Carthage, fighting off State Guard efforts to encircle his force and capture his wagon train of valuable supplies.
Sigel continued a successful rearguard action that continued through the day and through Carthage, with soldiers trading gunfire on the Carthage square before the Union forces made a last stand on the ridge near their campsite the previous day.
The final shots were fired near the current Battle of Carthage site after sunset July 5. Union soldiers marched through the night to Sarcoxie, rested for a few hours and then continued to Mount Vernon.
Jackson’s Missouri State Guard set up camp overnight on the same ground where the Union soldiers camped the previous night before marching to Neosho, then meeting the Confederate army and beginning military training on Cowskin Prairie in Newton County.
