BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum, 740 East Ave., will host a Civil War encampment on the grounds of the Fort Blair Historic Site on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3.
On Saturday, there will be morning and afternoon military parades, demonstrations of camp life from that era, several Confederate and Federal drills, and food trucks. Inside the museum, there will be guest speakers, special displays and docudramas. Live bands will also play appropriate music while era dancing will be taught.
Battle engagements are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Period-style dress is encouraged but not required.
Details: 620-856-2385.
