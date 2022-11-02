NEOSHO, Mo. — A Civil War symposium at Crowder College will feature a speaker discussing aspects of President Abraham Lincoln.
Matt Stanley, of the University of Arkansas, will present a program entitled "In Search of a New Emancipator: American Labor and the Memory of Abraham Lincoln." The program will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the college's Wright Conference Center.
The symposium is connected to the college's acquisition of the Sutherland Collection, a large, comprehensive collection of books about the Civil War donated by Daniel E. Sutherland, a history professor at the University of Arkansas.
Future programs in the symposium include a presentation about Pea Ridge on March 9 and a bluegrass concert on April 13.
