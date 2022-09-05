NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is the recipient of one of the largest collections of Civil War literature in the region, with more than 1,400 volumes donated by Daniel Sutherland, a history professor at the University of Arkansas who recently retired.
"We are just gobsmacked. This is not something we could have done," said Denna Clymer, chair of the social science division at Crowder. "We would not have been able to corral the resources to complete a collection of this magnitude."
Sutherland is the author of numerous books on the Civil War, including "A Savage Conflict: The Decisive Role of Guerrillas in the American Civil War."
"Dr. Sutherland is one of the premier living experts on the U.S. Civil War," said Clymer, who added that his collection contains "seminal and scholarly work," both primary and secondary sources, and includes the complete "The War of the Rebellion: A Compilation of the Official Records of the Union and Confederate Armies," in more than 100 volumes.
"This is probably the most comprehensive Civil War library you will find the region," Clymer said. "Those items are an incredible addition to a library of our size."
The books will be designated the "Sutherland collection."
The bulk of it will be available for general circulation, but some books that are "unique and irreplaceable" will not circulate, and neither will the "Official Records" volumes, Clymer said.
Clymer said two of Sutherland's doctoral students now teach at Crowder — herself and David Schieffler, a history instructor.
Many of the books are on the war in the Trans-Mississippi West, and on the guerrilla war on the frontier in Missouri.
"It is one of the more impressive collections I have ever seen on that specialization," Clymer said.
The social science division at Crowder College will host an event for Sutherland at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wright Conference Center in the Arnold Farber Building on the Neosho campus.
A talk titled "Hundreds of Little Wars: Community, Conflict and the Real Civil War in the Ozarks" will be presented by Matthew M. Stith, an associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Stith earned his bachelor's degree in history at Missouri Southern State University, and his master's degree and doctorate at the University of Arkansas. He also has written or edited four published or forthcoming books that explore elements of the Civil War, Vietnam War and World War I, along with several articles and book chapters.
