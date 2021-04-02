CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction School District voters will be asked Tuesday to authorize a $7 million school bond issue for building and safety upgrades throughout the local system.
Proposition SAFE, or Students Are First Every Day, is aimed at safety and environmental aspects in all school properties, which accommodate 3,300 students.
The bond issue will pay to provide multiple upgrades to school buildings and their equipment. The list includes heating and air conditioning upgrades, window replacement in the K-1 and the Primary 2-3 buildings, roof maintenance on most buildings, districtwide LED lighting and updates to parking lot lighting, exterior door safety devices, ceilings and ductwork, parking lot asphalt work, and accessibility upgrades to the K-1 playground.
Phil Cook, superintendent of schools, said the HVAC units and the roofs are reaching the end of their lifespans. Several windows are not energy efficient and need to be replaced.
“Some of our HVAC units were replaced in the 2003 tornado, which was 18 years ago,” he said. “Same with some of the roofs. The roofing is a reconditioning, so there will be material put over the existing roof, and it has a 25-year lifespan on it. Just like our homes, we have to maintain them.”
The entire district would also be converted to LED lighting, which is mercury-free and 100% recyclable — making them the most environmentally safe lighting option.
A lighting upgrade could reduce energy the system uses for lighting by 30% to 50%.
“We could see a real savings with that,” said Cook. “It’s about a $750,000 up-front cost, but we believe we could get paid back with lower utility bills — some people tell us within seven or eight years. It actually pays for itself sooner than the bond issue matures.”
Cook said the R-1 Board of Education has refinanced previous bonds over the years take advantage of lower interest rates. The current upgrade plan has been several years in the making.
“We have low interest rates now, and that’s why we’re able to do this,” said Cook. “It just wraps around what current debt we have with a 13-year maturity. We’re able to do a lot of work. Everything is focused on security or at least safety and environmental type of upgrades like improving the air quality efficiency of the buildings. Another big piece is the playground on our K-1.”
The proposal calls for extending the debt over several years to 2034 and keeping the district’s debt service levy at 98 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“The way it works is this new debt would be mixed in the current payments that we have, so we’ll be able to make the interest payments and principal payments on all of them without increasing the debt service amount that’s paid,” said Cook.
The district’s current tax rate is made up of an operating levy of $3.04 and the 98-cent debt-service levy, for a total of $4.02 per $100 of assessed valuation.
At that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home, for example, pays approximately $764 in school taxes annually. The measure requires a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14%, to pass.
Out of the $7 million bond, about $3.2 million would be used to pay off the district’s current lease-purchase debt, which Cook said is normally paid out of the district’s operating cash flow.
“That debt for that lease-purchase is scheduled to pay off in 2038, the bond issue would pay off that debt and it would free up that $265,000 that we’re currently paying out of our cash flow,” said Cook. “There’s nothing earmarked for it, so it would go back into our budget to be used for classrooms, kids, etc. It would pay that current debt off four years earlier when that bond matures in 2034.”
The last school bond issue passed was in 2014, when voters approved $16.5 million to construct three safe rooms: one at the kindergarten and first grade building, a second shelter connected to the second-though-sixth-grade building and a third at the high school.
“We’ve had a lot of success in the past for bond issues passing in Carl Junction because we have a lot of support from of our community, and they realize the importance of having a good school that’s safe,” said Cook. “They’ve been really supportive through the years, and I suspect that will be the same now.”
Adam Greek is one of those supporters. He has a third-grade son enrolled in the local schools and plans to vote for the bond for several reasons. Greek said not only would it pay off the debt sooner, but it would make the buildings safer for the students.
“I know they’re doing safety upgrades with the doors and lighting upgrades in the parking lots, which will be energy efficient,” said Greek. “I work for Liberty Utilities, and we consider outdoor lighting to be the No. 1 deterrent for crime. That comes from dealing with city administrators and police departments throughout our service territory. There’s a direct correlation between crime and outdoor lighting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.