Cradling a toddler-sized doll against her chest, Anya Barnstead pushed against its stomach, her fingers just above the belly button. The stomach moved, and air left the doll’s opened mouth with a “whoosh.”
“It felt really weird,” the 11-year-old said later of the procedure, giggling at the memory. “But I babysit my little sister, (who) is 15 months old. I want to learn to do it right.”
Barnstead was one of nearly a dozen teens learning valuable life skills earlier this week; skills that will serve them into their adult years — and could possibly save the life of a loved one someday.
The seven girls and three boys in the class will be babysitters, either taking care of younger brother and sister inside a home or earning wages while overseeing a neighbor’s child at the end of the block.
Called the Safe Sitter Class, this popular Freeman Health System-sponsored program — taught by registered nurses from the hospital’s Screen Team — helps youngsters in grades six through eight to grow confident concerning their decision-making skills when caring for younger children. The daylong class also teaches them how to appropriately respond to medical emergencies, such as a child choking on a hunk of hot dog, for example, or what to do when an approaching storm triggers nearby tornado sirens.
“The class is geared for (teens) when they feel ready to either start learning how to babysit or helping take care of a younger sibling or even staying by themselves,” said Fran Cloyd, a Screen Team member who has helped teach the class for more than 20 years. “They can come and take our class and they learn all sorts of things besides just how to babysit.”
“There’s a lot to learn at first,” said 12-year-old Carly Dunn of Joplin, “but you get used to it after you talk to all the (instructors),” she said. Dunn wants to babysit professionally, earning wages by caring for the kids in her neighborhood. Learning CPR and other skills will help her meet her goal, she said.
“I love the little kids,” she added. As a babysitter, “you have to be there for them and make them happy because obviously they’re going to be missing their parents.”
During the class, one participant accidentally dropped her doll on the floor. Across the room, 12-year-old Max Johnson said the pants on his CPR doll kept sliding down around its feet. It’s important to remember, the nurses say, that mistakes are supposed to happen at these classes, so the teenagers can learn from them and not repeat them when caring for a child out in the real world.
Sure, movies and television programs make babysitting look easy — teens lounging around on a couch, popcorn in a bowl, doing homework while watching television. But it’s not like that in real life. Babysitting is an important job, a serious job, and the more skilled the babysitters are when it comes to dealing with real-life problems, the safer their younger charges will ultimately be. It’s one of the reasons CPR is so prominently featured in the class because 70% of Americans may feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency because they either do not know how to administer CPR or their training has significantly lapsed, according to the American Red Cross.
“When they accept a babysitting job, we stress that they accept the responsibility for that child’s life,” Cloyd said, pausing to let her point sink in. “We recommend they discuss all jobs with their parents, that they fit the job and that the job fit them, and that (the job) is not too much for them to handle.”
Some of the issues discussed during the class have to do with child safety, such as never leaving infants alone on tall surfaces where they might roll over and fall off and to change diapers on the floor. Toddlers are never to be left alone inside a room, particularly the bathroom or kitchen, “since that is where most accidents happen for children of that age,” Cloyd said. Participants were also taught how to apply first aid to a young child, “everything from a scraped knee to something they would need to call 911 for,” she said, “or how to prevent injuries from happening, which is the most important thing” for them to remember.
Ultimately, “we teach them how to be a bodyguard,” she said.
“I’m here today because I really want to take care of people, and I really love babies, so by learning this, I can help them and … take care of them,” said 12-year-old Braeden Bennett. “It’s good to take this class and learn the techniques because (mistakes) are being corrected, and you can take (lessons) into a real life circumstance and do it the correct way.
“You have to take (everything) in a serious context,” he said.
Want to go?
The next Freeman Safe Sitter class is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Freeman Hospital East, 932 E. 34th St., Joplin. Cost is $40, and the class has a maximum of 12 participants who have at least finished the fifth grade.
Details: 417-347-4430.
