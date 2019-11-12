NEOSHO, Mo. — Anthony Stephens, an eighth grader at Neosho Junior High, can’t wait to work with his dad, who is a welder.
He melted his first metal Tuesday. With a guiding hand from McDonald County High School senior Michael Segura, Stephens used a torch to weld together two pieces of metal into one V-shaped strip — one that looked pretty strong after Stephens was finished, Segura said.
“Yeah, this looks pretty good,” Segura said. “When that cools, if you hit it with a hammer, it would be all right.”
Stephens was one of about 150 eighth grade students from Neosho and McDonald County schools getting a preview of classes available at Crowder College’s Technical Education Center. Sessions will also be held today and Thursday for students at Diamond, East Newton and Seneca. Their instructors were current center students who are attending high schools in those school districts.
The event gives eighth graders a sample of the education they would get if they registered for one of the programs offered by Crowder, including nursing, computer science, construction, automotive, alternative energy and other programs.
David Webber, director of the center, said that the eighth graders are led in those activities by current students of Crowder’s program.
“It’s hands-on experience, and we’re showing what the tech center is all about,” Webber said. “Teaching is the highest form of learning, after all.”
Stephens locked in on welding quickly, he said. His father, Jordan Stephens, co-owner of Stephens Industrial Construction, hasn’t let Anthony try his hand at welding yet.
“I was hoping to get to try it,” Stephens said about the day’s program. “I’m really interested in that. My dad’s a welder, and he has his own business, so I’d like to work with him some day.”
Segura knew exactly how Stephens felt. When he was an eighth grader, he also participated in the program.
He pointed to a workbench about five feet from where he showed Stephens the basics of using a torch. He was stationed at that workbench as an eighth grader, he said.
“It’s memorable,” Segura said of now having been on both sides of the day camp. “You can see yourself sitting there. You are teaching yourself, in a way.”
Louenna Welbert had a similar experience. The Neosho High School senior is in the center’s nursing program, and on Tuesday, she showed students how to draw blood. Using a medical training dummy arm, she showed students how to apply a tourniquet, properly clean the skin’s surface and insert a needle.
Seeing that as an eighth grader about four years ago, as well as learning CPR and dissecting a cow’s heart, inspired her to pursue the field.
“When I came here as an eighth grader, I was amazed at this program,” Welbert said. “I hope I’m giving them a similar feeling.”
As a current student of the center, Welbert said it has helped refine her career path. As an eighth grader, she knew she wanted to be in the medical field. Now a few months away from graduation, Welbert plans to be a nurse specializing in labor and delivery. She’s considering pursuing higher education at either Evangel University in Springfield or the University of Arkansas.
Segura’s path is a bit different. He plans to enlist with the U.S. Marine Corps, then pursue a career in law enforcement. While he doesn’t plan to weld as his chosen career, he knows it will be a valuable asset for his future.
“This is something I can do just about anywhere,” Segura said. “Welding is a skill I’ll always have.”
