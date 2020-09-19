Clean sweep: Environmental services workers at Mercy recognized

They work behind the scenes, making sure all areas of Mercy Hospital in Joplin are clean, sanitized and, above all else, safe for the medical staff, patients and community visitors.
They are the 50-plus members of the team of environmental services employees, led by Rob Gust, director of the department.
This week, Gust and others in the environmental services field are celebrating the often unsung janitorial and sanitation staff members who work within the health care industry.
“They are the front line defense so to speak,” Gust said of his team. “The hard work they put it each and every day, it’s a thankless job 365 days a year.”
Working behind the scenes
Gust oversees 56 employees who work round-the-clock shifts at the Mercy Hospital campus in Joplin. The individuals are responsible for everything from the daily cleaning of patient rooms to the deep sanitation of the hospital emergency room and operating suites.
Busy before the COVID-19 pandemic, Gust said not much has changed in terms of sanitation, except his workers are using different forms of personal protection equipment and taking extra precautions.
“They’ve adapted really well,” Gust said. “Our use of PPE has changed, and we’re utilizing more PPE. We also have a hand hygiene focus, now even more-so. We’re still cleaning rooms; this is just another type of isolation cleaning.”
Day in the life
Gust said tasks on the various eight-hour shifts vary, based on when the employee reports for work.
Those on first shift — 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — do most of the daily cleaning tasks within the hospital rooms. Gust said it’s “nonstop work” for his “extremely busy” workforce.
Second shift, which reports from 3 to 11 p.m., works on the discharge cleaning and general cleaning and floor care.
Third shift, from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., focuses on the first impression areas and cleaning ancillary departments.
There are several split shifts as well. The 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. shift assists with the cleaning rooms of discharged patients and with daily cleaning jobs.
The 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift focuses on cleaning the clinic and office spaces, and the 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. shift deep cleans and sanitizes spaces such as the catheterization lab and the operating room suites from the top down.
While some environmental services departments have a high turnover, Gust said its not the case with his team. Several employees retired last year after serving 40 years each in the position. His current team includes some 20- to 25-plus-year veterans.
“They have a servant mentality,” Gust said. “This is a thankless job cleaning what becomes dirty the next day. Their attention to detail is huge. They take pride in what they do.”
Gust said he finds it amazing to walk down the halls and see housekeepers not only engaging patients and their families in conversations but also in prayer.
“It’s a cool sight to see,” Gust said. “This truly is a ministry.”
Gust joined the Mercy family several months after the Joplin tornado. He’s watched the buildings change over time, as the staff moved from temporary locations to the current facility at 100 Mercy Way.
“I feel blessed to work with this amazing group of people,” Gust said. “The buildings have changed considerably, but the people continue to do amazing things, from the tornado in 2011 to the 2020 pandemic. My perception is they keep pushing on.”
Gust often refers to his department as the “backbone” of the facility.
“Without them on the first line of defense, we wouldn’t be able to function,” Gust said. “They are an amazing group of people. They pour their hearts out in this very physically demanding job. There’s not enough recognition given to them. They do the job without hesitation, and do it because it’s their job.”
