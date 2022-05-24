PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Police Department will participate in the Kansas Department of Transportation's "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which runs through June 4.
The campaign aims to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. During the campaign, authorities will provide "extra enforcement" of state laws that require all vehicle occupants to be appropriately restrained, the police department said in a release.
