Buttons await people who receive the vaccine Thursday at Access Family Care in Joplin. The vaccine clinic was made possible by a community collaborative that formed to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Today in the Globe newsroom we continued coverage of vaccination efforts.

A community vaccination clinic was held today at Access Family Care. The clinic was backed by a collaboration of health care agencies, school districts, the city of Joplin and several other groups. They also offered a testing clinic at a separate location.

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • The city confirming a ransomware attack shut down computers in early July.
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state reaching levels not seen since January.
  • A pairing of bluegrass and a movie at a Miami theater.

Friday is almost here, folks. Hang in there.

