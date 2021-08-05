Today in the Globe newsroom we continued coverage of vaccination efforts.
A community vaccination clinic was held today at Access Family Care. The clinic was backed by a collaboration of health care agencies, school districts, the city of Joplin and several other groups. They also offered a testing clinic at a separate location.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The city confirming a ransomware attack shut down computers in early July.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state reaching levels not seen since January.
- A pairing of bluegrass and a movie at a Miami theater.
Friday is almost here, folks. Hang in there.
