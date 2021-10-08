An upcoming clinical trial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will give parents and children, including those in the Joplin area, a chance to help test its safety, in order to protect a key age group from the disease.
The University of Missouri School of Medicine’s Department of Child Health and Clinical Research Center is among several clinics across the country taking part in clinical trials for the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 12 years old. The trials are taking place in 80 sites across the U.S. and Canada.
Children from 6 months to 6 years old are specifically being sought for Moderna’s KidCOVE trials featuring the mRNA-1273 vaccine, said Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, the study’s lead investigator. The national scope of this trial makes it particularly important, she said. Participants would need to travel to Columbia to receive the vaccine.
“I like being a part of this study, because they are being very intentional about creating regional diversity,” Ilboudo said. “Instead of concentrating in metropolitan areas, they are looking at a diverse regional background, so that the information obtained is applicable to many populations in the U.S.”
The study will help address one of the remaining vulnerable populations to the disease: young children. Ilboudo said that kids up to 6 years old have no alternative for protecting themselves from the COVID-19-causing coronavirus.
The current age cutoff for vaccines is 12 years old. Pfizer recently asked the U.S. government to authorize its vaccine for use in children 5 to 11 years old.
If regulators allow it, those children could begin receiving inoculations in a matter of weeks. The age window would expand the vaccine’s availability to about 28 million more U.S. children, and would push the country’s vaccination drive further ahead of much of the rest of the world.
That is particularly important given how the delta variant has sickened more children and been more contagious than earlier variants, Ilboudo said.
“There currently is no alternative for children younger than 5,” Ilboudo said. “We have seen how the pandemic has shifted to being more of an issue for unvaccinated people. … They are the ones getting hospitalized.”
Parents who are interested in having their children participate should be ready for an about 14-month period of involvement, Ilboudo said. Most participants will receive the Moderna vaccine, while some will receive a placebo.
The injections will be given about 28 days apart in a stretch of time at the beginning of that 14-month period. Over the entire period, volunteers will take part in phone calls and telemedicine sessions that gauge any potential side effects of the vaccine. Participants would be expected to drive children to Mizzou’s clinic for the injections, as well as any other treatments that are needed.
While the study is for children 6 months to 12 years old, Ilboudo said the only open slots at this point are for children from 6 months to 6 years old. Participants must be in good health and must not have tested positive for COVID-19, or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with the disease within two weeks of vaccine administration.
Interested participants may apply at KidCOVEStudy.com, musomcrckidcove@missouri.edu, or via 573-882-4894.
Ilboudo said she expects these trials to proceed much like the trials for adults.
“We’re looking at what has been done for adults and expect to have similar results,” Ilboudo said. “But because kids are different than adults, we have to capture any safety signals or changes in the way the vaccine is delivered.”
