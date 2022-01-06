West 32nd Street in Joplin will be closed from Schifferdecker Avenue to the entrance of Westberry Square neighborhood beginning Monday. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times.
The closure is expected to last until April. Residents should anticipate closures along 32nd Street to occur through the summer of 2023 as work continues to widen the road from Schifferdecker west to Central City Road. The design includes adding a center lane and constructing a sidewalk-shared use path.
The $8 million project is funded through the 3/8-cent capital improvement sales tax approved by voters in 2014. Completion of this project is set for summer 2023.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 1543.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.