Coffee

Second grader Brandon Rodriguiz-Salis (left) and first grader Lucas Smith team up to make a coffee order last week at Noel Primary School. They are among the students participating in the school's on-campus T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop, where they’re learning how to make a variety of brews and acquiring life skills. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we found our new favorite name for a coffee shop. Yes, we realize we are not supposed to show bias...

...but how can you not think T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop is the best name ever? The shop is inside Noel Primary School, where students are learning about the brew and the business behind it, including making deliveries to teachers and staff.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The latest information about COVID-19 in the region. 
  • Concerns about a historic designation for East Town pushing out some residents.
  • Joplin Schools' new assistant superintendent.  

We hope you stay warm and stay off those icy roads. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.