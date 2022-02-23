Today in the Globe newsroom we found our new favorite name for a coffee shop. Yes, we realize we are not supposed to show bias...
...but how can you not think T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop is the best name ever? The shop is inside Noel Primary School, where students are learning about the brew and the business behind it, including making deliveries to teachers and staff.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The latest information about COVID-19 in the region.
- Concerns about a historic designation for East Town pushing out some residents.
- Joplin Schools' new assistant superintendent.
We hope you stay warm and stay off those icy roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.