CARTHAGE, Mo. — A collectibles show for coins, stamps and postcards will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-682-4500.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 10:32 am
