It's Missions Week, the annual initiative of College Heights Christian School to send students out into Joplin and beyond for volunteer work. The week is dedicated to serving others and complements the school’s mission of developing servant leaders with a biblical worldview.
Student groups are in Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, helping with a variety of projects. Locally, students and sponsors are volunteering at God’s Resort, Neighborhood Life House, Watered Gardens, Rapha House and Lafayette House.
Hear more from these students in a story by reporter Joe Hadsall, with photos from Roger Nomer. You'll find the story online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- An announcement from the Area Agency on Aging about the reopening of local senior centers.
- Coverage of today's meeting of the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
- A story about a local family planning a fundraiser for the Leffen Center for Autism.
The weather forecast is calling for rain and storms today. Be safe.
