College Heights Christian School is celebrating a milestone anniversary of its Missions Week, an annual service project in which its students volunteer both globally and locally.
The effort started 20 years ago to give the students an opportunity to practice service and leadership in the real world. It’s a chance to practice what they’re being taught while developing Christian and overall life skills.
“I’ve been at the school for 36 years,” teacher Todd Johnson said. “There were several of us at the beginning who were like, 'Will this thing last?' It has, and the kids so look forward to it. They spend months prepping for their trips. It’s a part of the DNA of the school now. It wouldn’t feel like the school without it."
All of the high school was involved during the past week, taking time off for service before spring break. Mission groups traveled to Mexico and Trinidad to work with youth and urban ministries. Other students traveled in the United States — for example, to Arlington, Texas, to provide vacation Bible school for underprivileged children, or San Antonio, for a mission visit to a trafficked women’s shelter.
Locally, over 30 students and sponsors canvassed Joplin to serve at organizations like the Neighborhood Life House, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Watered Gardens Ministries, Crosslines Ministries, Souls Harbor, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri and God’s Resort.
For the group at God’s Resort, Wednesday’s activities included cleaning, yard work and constructing storage space. Johnson, also a longtime volunteer at God’s Resort, encouraged students to get their hands dirty.
“The first day, we asked a couple of students to clean toilets,” Johnson said. “They learn it’s OK to clean a toilet, somebody has to.”
He hopes his students working at God’s Resort take away more of a servant’s heart and that it teaches them to put others first.
God’s Resort provides transitional housing for homeless people. Johnson said that when people arrive there, often they have nothing. The organization relies heavily on volunteer work. Things like building the storage space will help organize resources given to the new arrivals and help their transition to a permanent home.
Johnson also hopes students learn that local missions, in their backyard, are important missions too. He’s been told students decide to stay home during Missions Week because they want to give back to the community they live in. Several graduates have returned to volunteer at the places they worked at during Missions Week.
Freshman Eden Janisch had experienced Missions Week a little during middle school, but this is her first full week of independent mission work. As she took a break from raking leaves, she said it’s been eye-opening to see that people can do this in their hometown. It doesn’t have to be a huge trip across the world.
“It’s nice to learn about places you go to help out at a later time,” Janisch said. “During the summer, I can come back here and work. I’ve thought about that, especially this week.”
Junior Jace Edwards assisted Johnson on building the storage space, making sure the shelves were perfectly level. This was his third Missions Week service project. He said while he hasn’t had a chance to meet people at God’s Resort, he was happy to help them out.
“I’m sure the lady who is going to see all of her stuff organized when we finish it is going to be very happy,” Edwards said. “Using our gifts for God’s glory is what we’re supposed to do.”
Edwards also said he loves that service helps bring the students together as a class. He fondly remembers a freshman mission trip to Ozark, Arkansas, that bonded his class. As a result, everyone is friends with each other and treats each other with love and respect.
“It teaches us how to better work as a team,” Edwards said. “Also, it teaches us how to further the kingdom of God and grow your own relationship with him. That’s what Missions Week is all about, not only helping other people come closer to Jesus, but also yourself because we all need to.”
As he considers life past high school, Edwards looks forward to service being a part of his life.
“I love serving,” Edwards said. “Even though you’re not getting paid to do it, and you might not get to see the outcome, you know you did it for God and his glory.”
In their exit interviews, Johnson said College Heights seniors cite Missions Week as a major thing that affected their lives. It causes them to continue to want to do or support missions as they go out into the world. Johnson said several times during homecoming students have approached him with memories of their service during Missions Week.
“As any missions trip, it changes the kids as much as it helps the people they go to,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.