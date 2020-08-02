While larger Missouri school districts are opting for virtual learning this year, College Heights Christian School students will resume in-person instruction five days a week, beginning Aug. 13, by using a flexible safety plan to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Dan Decker said a recent school survey showed that 95% of parents favor their children returning to the classroom. The school has approximately 510 students currently enrolled.
“Parents believed that we had done due diligence in planning and making it a safe learning environment,” Decker said. “I feel confident with resuming school, and we’ve looked at it from every angle.”
All students are recommended to wear face coverings upon arrival until they reach the classroom. Daily temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance, and students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent home. Attendance policies will be relaxed.
The district has an e-learning curriculum that can be viewed from a remote location for those who miss school. The option is also available to students who are not comfortable attending in-person classes.
A school task force of more than 40 board members, staff, administrators, parents and student body officers met last week to discuss the reopening plan for fall. The district put the finishing touches on it Thursday and sent out the initial plan to parents.
“I’ve been in meetings with the city of Joplin Health Department, area superintendents and Jasper County Health Department where they shared information with us,” Decker said. “We’ve been tracking new CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) information, so we took all of that and began to design our plan based on the information we had there and how it fit with what we’re trying to achieve here at College Heights.”
Grade level protections
At the elementary level, the district is using “bubble” classrooms to group students who will stick with their class for the entire school day. Students can remove face coverings while in the classroom but are required to wear one in the hallway. Elementary students will also stay together with their bubble during lunch and recess to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“As long as they’re together, they won’t have to wear face coverings,” Decker said. “The main reason for maintaining those bubbles and not intermixing classes is for contact tracing. If we do have a student who is exposed or sick, it will be easy for us to look at which students were in that 6-foot radius for 15 minutes or more, so we can provide that information to the health department.”
Middle school and high school students will use neck gaiters or masks, and each class will have its own color. Masks can be removed when students are in the same-colored cohort but are required to be worn in the hallways and other common areas where social distancing is not possible. Students will eat lunch together according to their mask colors.
Classrooms and desks will be wiped down after each class. Bathrooms will be cleaned throughout the day, and the building will be deep cleaned in the evening. Hand sanitizer dispensers are dispersed around the school.
“We’re really going to emphasize keeping our surfaces clean and our hands clean," Decker said. "From what I’ve read from the CDC and the health department, this is going to be one of the key pieces for students.”
Teachers and staff will wear face coverings when near students but will not be required to wear one during instruction. Students will be dropped off and picked up in the parking lot. Hand-washing and hygienic practices will also be maintained to prevent the possible spread of the illness. Parents are required to wear face coverings, and visitors inside the building will be limited.
The task force will meet again in the coming weeks to assess how the first quarter has gone and which areas of the plan need to be modified. Decker said the proposal was designed to be fluid and easily altered if needed.
Phased reopening
College Heights Christian School will follow a color-based reopening plan, based on the severity of the spread of COVID-19. Officials are starting off with the green phase, which is in-person instruction for all students. With the yellow phase, elementary students will continue in-person instruction and high school students would use online learning. The red phase is when the building would close and all students use online learning.
