College Heights Christian School will host a trivia night from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in its cafeteria, 4311 Newman Road.
Admission is $5 cash per person at the door. The maximum team size is eight people. Mulligans will be available for purchase, as will concessions, food and drinks. Prizes will be awarded to the top team.
Proceeds will go toward the College Heights Scholars Bowl team as it heads to the national tournament.
