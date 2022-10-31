SHINE

Brittany Easter works on cards. Half of the day is spent making products like layered Christmas cards, candles, cutting boards and dry dog shampoo. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a ministry helping people with disabilities.

A group of parents at College Heights Christian Church formed a day program for people with developmental disabilities. That program, SHINE, is growing and helping more. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The future of a hotel building at Range Line and 44. 
  • A case against a man charged with firing into a van. 
  • The state's progress handling Medicaid applications. 

We hope you have a happy Halloween evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.