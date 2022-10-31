Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a ministry helping people with disabilities.
A group of parents at College Heights Christian Church formed a day program for people with developmental disabilities. That program, SHINE, is growing and helping more.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The future of a hotel building at Range Line and 44.
- A case against a man charged with firing into a van.
- The state's progress handling Medicaid applications.
We hope you have a happy Halloween evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.