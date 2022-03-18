Even before his name was called to approach the microphone, Saket Bodanki was up and out of his seat in a flash.
The word “scuttlebutt” had been misspelled just moments before, but Bodanki knew its correct spelling by heart.
“I had a few words out of the (list of words) that I wanted them to ask me, and one of them was ‘scuttlebutt,’” he said with a grin.
After confidently rattling off the correct spelling of the word, which means rumor or gossip, he patiently waited to spell out his own word — something he had to do before being named spelling bee champion. Though “abstractive” was definitely not one of his favorite words from the list, he spelled it out and with the judges’ nod of approval, the fifth-grade student from College Heights Christian School became the 43rd overall winner of the Joplin Globe spelling bee, which dates to 1977.
Alexis Main, a fifth-grade student from Central Elementary School in Baxter Springs, Kansas, won a second-place trophy; she is the daughter of Mike and Kami Main. Third place went to Lauren Peyton Alexander, a fifth-grade student from Stapleton Elementary School in Joplin; she is the daughter of Clifford and Maria Alexander.
“I was terrified,” Bodanki said about his time spent on the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School stage, where he correctly spelled the words “magical,” “feckless” and “macerate” to reach the final 10. The spelling bee kicked off at 9 a.m. with more than 40 fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from schools in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
During a 15-minute intermission, the 11-year-old begged his parents to help him study more words from the word list, something he’s been doing religiously since early January. But his parents, Prabhakar Bodanki and Neeraja Mariserla, shook their heads no.
“I wanted to practice even more but my parents told me, ‘You’re going to be fine,’” Bodanki said.
Words that knocked some of the contestants off the stage during the contest’s first few rounds included “warble,” “furlough,” “quarry,” “spandex,” “hiatus,” “psalmist,” “blackthorn,” “seriatim” and “pirouette.”
Still, other contestants were able to stay alive into the later rounds by correctly spelling “preliminary,” “ultimacy,” “mariner” and “testate.”
It was the word “nadiral” that set up the final three contestants on stage. With Main securing one of the final two spots, a runoff then took place between Bodanki and Alexander for the second final spot. They each traded successfully spelled words back and forth between one another, rapid-fire style: “wintriness” and “yarrow,” “debris” and “soprano,” “weasel” and “spindrift.”
After Alexander landed her third-place spot, Main and Bodanki then faced off against the other, launching more rapid-fire spelling exchanges as each correctly spelled more words. “Scuttlebutt” was the word that allowed Bodanki to secure the first-place trophy.
Bodanki had spent much of his prep time studying the “really hard” words on the list, but the judges never got around to using any of them during the competition’s final round.
“And that’s OK,” the 11-year-old said with a chuckle.
Spelling “just really gives you confidence in what you’re doing,” Bodanki said after the spelling bee. He also said the bee generates “a feeling of competitive spirit” in that everyone is competing against one another but every single one shows great sportsmanship; for example, all contestants would applaud out of recognition for others when someone misspelled a word and exited the stage.
“I don’t have a limit to my happiness,” said Mariserla, giving her son a warm hug.
Bodanki said Friday was his 11th birthday, and receiving the first-place trophy made for a wonderful birthday gift. His father said they would throw him a party later in the day, and he could now relax and enjoy himself.
“He deserves it,” his father said.
