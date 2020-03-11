Before going on spring break, students at College Heights Christian School demonstrate their faith and commit to something bigger than themselves by volunteering in local, national and international communities for Missions Week.
Monday marked the 17th year for College Heights Christian School to participate in annual Missions Week. High school students are given a week away from the classroom to serve others as part of the school’s mission to develop servant leaders with a biblical worldview.
“The school is 41 years old, so we’ve done it many of those years, enough that I like to say it’s part of our DNA at this point,” said Sonya Wilkins, missions coordinator. “Students know to expect it every year. It’s part of our curriculum; we’ve built it into our schedule. Missions Week is a focused week of serving, but it’s also part of the Christian life that we do regularly.”
Two groups of juniors and seniors are traveling internationally to assist with women’s and children’s programs in Costa Rica and Mexico. A third group is traveling to Red Bird Mission Camp at Beverly, Kentucky, to assist low-income residents with projects like home repair.
About 50 high school students split up locally to serve at a variety of locations including God’s Resort, Neighborhood Life House and American Rehabilitation Ministries. Wilkins said they’ve run into a few difficulties with assisting local organizations because of the fears surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“Yesterday, we had a group at ARM, but they were supposed to be at Spring River Christian Village to spread love to seniors,” Wilkins said. “But we were asked not to come because of the coronavirus concerns. We had another group that was supposed to be at Ronald McDonald House yesterday, and they said there’s a concern for the parents who are there to help with premature babies, and they’re asking volunteers not to come right now. I think everyone is being very cautious and rightly so.”
John Blankenship, high school Bible teacher at College Heights, said students go out with the intention of being a blessing to others during Missions Week, but they come back to find it’s been a huge blessing for them as well.
“It makes them appreciate what they have here and provides a great platform for them to get out in the communities and practice what they’ve learned in the classroom,” he said.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri welcomed a team of 19 students with open arms on Wednesday. The team they helped clean and decorate. While some students swept or mopped, others exhibited their artistic abilities by drawing spring-themed imagery on the black chalkboards lining the walls.
“I think it’s good for the students to help out in their community and to see this place where kids go every day as a safe haven after school,” said Sarah McMullen, Boys & Girls Club unit director. “This kind of volunteerism is really helpful because it gives our staff more times to focus on the kids rather than focusing on cleaning. It’s definitely nice to have spring cleaning done.”
Katie White, a 16-year-old sophomore, said Missions Week has helped her grow as a person and gives her a better understanding of the types of struggles people may deal with daily. She’s volunteered at Crosslines Ministries, Neighborhood Life House and Life Choices in the past for Missions Week.
“Missions Week has helped me realize that our responsibility is bigger than we think it is, and it’s nice knowing that we can help people who may be hurting,” White said.
White said her older sister, who graduated from College Heights in 2014, is a big influence in her life and that she loved volunteering while she was at College Heights. After she first became involved with Missions Week, White's sister volunteered with Neighborhood Life House, where she continued to volunteer for years after. She later ended up becoming the director of the reading program and is now a fifth grade teacher in the Neosho School District.
“I look up to her, and I think what she does is so cool, and she wants to help others, too,” White said.
