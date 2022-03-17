All through the week, students at College Heights Christian School have been carrying out service projects as part of Missions Week, an annual event wherein they trade the classroom for real-world experiences as servant leaders.
On Thursday, we caught up with one group as they helped out at the Salvation Army in Joplin.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock in Friday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about Friday's funeral and procession for Officer Jake Reed.
- The fourth questions for Joplin City Council candidates in our Election 5 Q's series.
- A preview of the Joplin Globe spelling bee, which makes its return after having been canceled two years in a row for pandemic reasons.
Tonight is the first Third Thursday of the season, so head downtown and enjoy. See you here tomorrow.
