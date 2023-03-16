It's the annual Missions Week at College Heights Christian School, the week before spring break where students skip class — it's OK, they have the school's permission — and head out into the community to complete service projects.
This week, student groups are working locally at places like God's Resort, Crosslines and Souls Harbor, as well as more broadly in places like Mexico and Arlington and San Antonio, Texas.
This is a tradition that has been going on for two decades now, as the school celebrates the 20th anniversary of Missions Week.
Learn more in a story from photojournalist Roger Nomer online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about the upcoming PhotoSpiva exhibit.
- More information about suspects wanted in a Newton County shooting earlier this month.
- Comments from the Missouri treasurer about the security of the state's banking systems.
Have a nice evening. It's the first Third Thursday of the season, so you still have time to head to downtown Joplin to join in the fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.