PARSONS, Kan. — Labette Community College student Zachary Collins will host a movie night to screen "I Can Only Imagine" at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the LCC Cardinal Event Center.
The 2018 film is based on the true story of how Bart Millard, composer and lead singer of the Christian rock band MercyMe, brought the famous title song to life.
Suggested admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children; popcorn and water will be provided. Donations also will be accepted.
Proceeds will go toward St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Parsons, which is raising $4.3 million to repair its roof.
Details: labette.edu.
