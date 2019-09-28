Ever since Sam Hoover enrolled at Crowder College, he has been grateful for the Counseling Center.
He first began meeting with the center’s on-campus counselor, Jamie Ward, for “general campus stress.” Later, when he had what he called a “traumatic experience,” he needed help managing symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hoover, who lives on campus and now is in his last semester at Crowder, said Ward’s presence and services have made all the difference in getting him through his college years.
“If I was having a really bad day, I’d just walk in and say, ‘Hey, I’m freaking out,’ and she’d be there,” he said. “She’s given me resources to handle my stress and anxiety, and it’s nice to have someone here to listen.”
College students are increasingly reporting experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, according to a new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health. And local institutions, including Crowder College and Missouri Southern State University, are responding with an emphasis on counseling and other therapies that can help students manage those issues.
Increasing reports
In the study published last month, researchers found a broad worsening of mental health indicators during a review period from 2007 to 2018, including depression overall, anxiety, and suicidal planning and attempts, Reuters Health reported.
Reports of suicide attempts increased from 0.7% of survey participants in 2013 to 1.8% in 2018, while the proportion of students reporting severe depression rose from 9.4% to 21.1% in the same period, according to Reuters Health, citing the study. The rate of moderate to severe depression rose from 23.2% in 2007 to 41.1% in 2018, while rates of moderate to severe anxiety rose from 17.9% in 2013 to 34.4% in 2018, the news agency said.
There were 787,000 undergraduates in the two surveys.
The study did not identify reasons why mental health issues are on the rise. But the general trend aligns with other recent research into the mental health of college students:
• A survey published last year by the American College Health Association found that nearly two-thirds of college students had experienced anxiety within the past 12 months, and more than one-fifth said it had negatively affected their academics.
• A study published last year by the American Psychiatric Association found that among college students, the rate of treatment of mental health issues had increased from 19% in 2007 to 34% in 2017, while the percentage of students with lifetime diagnoses increased from 22% to 36%. The prevalence of depression and suicide also increased, the study suggested.
• Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young people, including college-aged students, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
College students’ mental health concerns have drastically escalated and worsened over the past decade, the American Council on Education said in April after conducting an assessment of college and university presidents.
“Eight out of 10 presidents indicated that student mental health has become more of a priority on their campus than it was three years ago,” the assessment noted. “Concerns related to student mental health are reaching the president’s desk with great frequency. Forty-one percent of public and private nonprofit four-year presidents are hearing about these students a few times a month. Close to half of community college presidents are hearing about them with the same frequency.”
‘Heavy things’
Crowder College President Glenn Coltharp can attest to that. During his first year in education 39 years ago as a fourth-grade teacher, he recalls students facing “much milder” issues than they do today.
“Unfortunately, in those 39 years, I’ve seen students having more baggage, more issues that they’re bringing into the classroom,” he said. “But we’re also more aware of it now; we’re more knowledgeable with our training and how we can help. We’re better at identifying those issues and realizing we need to help them.”
Crowder College opened its Counseling Center inside McDonald Hall’s Student Success Center in 2016, and it has since experienced a 200% increase in appointments from students seeking its services, said Ward, the only full-time counselor.
“For many years, the request had been out there from faculty and staff that they’d like extra support for students experiencing mental health issues,” she said. “In the past two to three years, there’s been a push in normalizing mental health services and encouraging students to get a mental health checkup, the way they would get a physical checkup.”
The services provided by Ward, who travels among Crowder’s campuses, are voluntary, with students completing an intake form to be eligible for a handful of free, short-term talk therapy sessions. Referrals can be made to community providers if students need or want long-term care, she said. Because her office is inside a department that also offers tutoring, advising and other academic services, Ward hopes the stigma is lessened for students seeking counseling.
Last year alone, Crowder students — a total of 81 individual clients — made 310 appointments with Ward. Their top three reasons: anxiety, depression and relationship issues.
“They’re definitely heavy things,” she said. “And all three of those things are typically related to trauma.”
Hoover, the student who experienced a trauma of his own, said that after his graduation from Crowder, he’ll take a semester off and then pursue further education at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. Having the Counseling Center on campus was a significant benefit not only to him but also to the student body, he said.
“There have been times I’ve come in to Jamie’s office and said, ‘I don’t think I can do this,’” he said. “But Jamie is always here to give advice.”
Colleges’ responsibility
That’s the kind of result Ward wants, for her students’ sake. And it also helps the college’s retention and graduation rates: If a college is truly invested in the academic success of its students, then it also needs to concern itself with the factors that could negatively impact that success, she said.
“These are our students and folks who are living in our community, and no matter where they receive services, I want them to be healthy,” she said. “We know that students who are healthy and getting their issues addressed are going to be more successful.”
Colleges and universities are increasingly recognizing that they need to address not only students’ academics and on-campus lives but also their mental health, Coltharp said.
“When I started, there was a thought many times of, ‘That’s not our issue; we’re not here to do that,’” he said. “I think schools at that time looked at it more of, ‘You need to take care of that on your own; we’re here to teach you.’ Over the years, we’ve realized if we’re going to be successful, we need to help them in all those areas.
“We truly believe that educational institutions should meet the total student, all their needs,” he added. “If a student is struggling with issues outside of the classroom, then they’re not going to learn a thing until we help them take care of those things.”
Missouri Southern State University has offered counseling services to students for at least a decade. The sessions — typically up to eight per semester — are free and increasingly in demand from students for issues such as anxiety, grief and relationship problems, said Heather Bullock, lead mental health counselor.
She said the counseling program booked 47 clients for a total of 80 sessions last month — and classes didn’t even begin until halfway through August, she said.
“It’s a good problem to have because I’d rather students seek our services, but every month, our numbers are increasing,” she said.
Bullock believes that not only are students struggling more with mental health issues than in the past, but Missouri Southern also has taken steps to better advertise its counseling services. Moreover, she believes students today are less afraid to seek counseling than students before them.
“There has been a big push to destigmatize (mental health issues), and I feel that’s finally taken place,” she said. “And this generation is more in tune with who they are.”
MSSU has two full-time counselors and one intern who works three days per week; their schedules are booked solid. It’s a sign, Bullock believes, that the university is making a difference in the lives of students who need a boost.
“It’s normal for college students to struggle with things, and there are people on this campus who can help,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.