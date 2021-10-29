Halloween is usually marked with orange and black, but a rainbow of colors are also associated with the day, from the green skin of Frankenstein’s monster to the red blood sought by vampires.
Even the white sheets of ghosts and bandages of mummies get their play. Thanks to all the colorful costumes worn by trick-or-treaters, you’ll easily spot plenty of your favorite color in October, no matter what it is.
Some of those colors are now pulling double-duty by communicating a message to trick-or-treaters and the people waiting to shower them with goodies.
With a certain color pumpkin, one can draw attention to a food allergy or a health condition. The codes help children have as normal of a night as possible, letting them join the fun without explanations or awkward situations.
If you want to make your treats accessible to all, or if you are looking for safe options for your favorite little monsters, these colors will do all the talking for you. People who want to offer appropriate treats can display the colored pumpkin at the door, and trick-or-treaters can carry treat buckets in the color that describes their condition.
Teal
A teal pumpkin warns about food allergies. The idea started with an eastern Tennessee group that spreads awareness of food allergies.
This one is important for children who can have sudden, violent reactions to certain types of food. Organized by FARE, a national group devoted to food allergy research and education, the Teal Pumpkin Project seeks to make Halloween safe for children who are allergic to nuts, wheat, soy or milk.
Instead of candy, people are encouraged to share small toys or party favors. Themed ones such as spider rings or vampire teeth can be fun, but anything can work, from glowsticks to small Slinky toys.
If good party favors can’t be found, Lindsey Stevenson, a county engagement specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, said Blow Pops, Skittles, Ring Pops and Starbursts are good alternatives.
“These candies are great options because they are made without the top eight allergens,” she wrote. “But they may still be produced in facilities with allergens.”
About 1 in every 13 children has some sort of food allergy, according to information on FARE’s website. The group reports that the prevalence of food allergies in children increased by 50% between 1997 and 2011, with peanut or tree nut allergies more than tripling between 1997 and 2008, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Purple
Despite social media trends that encouraged the use of purple pumpkins to indicate adherence to COVID-19 prevention strategies, the use of purple pumpkins has actually been in use for almost a decade.
The Purple Pumpkin Project raises awareness of epilepsy. Organized by the Epilepsy Foundation, it encourages participants to raise money for funding research into a disease that affects 3.4 million in the U.S.
Founder Ron Lamontagne, who has a son with the disease, was brainstorming ideas about how to raise awareness in 2012. That’s when he started the Facebook page for the project that would later be attached to the foundation.
Blue
The use of blue pumpkins is a bit more controversial.
Intended as a way to explain why children in the autism spectrum may not say “trick or treat,” the social network trend hasn’t caught on with parents of autistic children. Unlike the first two colors, no autism group has staked a claim to a “blue pumpkin project.”
In a 2019 column for The Washington Post, Jackie Spinner wrote that her autistic son should not have to disclose his medical diagnosis in exchange for kindness.
“I know the many (many) people who alerted me to the idea did so with good intentions,” Spinner wrote. “Our society is becoming more aware of autism, more open to inclusion, and my son will benefit from that. But he also shouldn’t have to tell a stranger he is autistic to get some chocolate.”
