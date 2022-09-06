Glenn Coltharp has been named principal of Royal Heights Elementary School, the Joplin School District announced last week.
Coltharp, the recently retired Crowder College president, had previously been hired as the school's interim principal. He now will serve in the role for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, the district said.
"We consider ourselves very lucky to have Dr. Coltharp on our team for the entire year," Superintendent Kerry Sachetta said in a statement. "His decades of experience in elementary education and beyond will be a wonderful benefit to our Royal Heights staff, families and students."
In addition to his presidency at Crowder, Coltharp was the vice president there and held various positions in the School of Education at Missouri Southern State University.
Prior to his career in higher education, he was a K-12 superintendent, assistant superintendent, middle school and elementary principal, and teacher of kindergarten and the second and fourth grades. He was also principal of the Missouri State School for the Severely Handicapped.
"It's an honor to work with the faculty and staff at Royal Heights, and I am looking forward to continuing to meet the daily challenges facing schools these days," Coltharp said in a statement. "We have accomplished so much in the first two weeks of the school year, and I am excited to see what we can accomplish together during the remainder."
