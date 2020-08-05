With school starting later this month, teachers and administrators are trying to find ways to help their pupils social distance and stay safe.
Columbia Elementary School in Joplin has come up with its own solution: a new outdoor classroom. It will include benches on which students can sit the socially distanced 6 feet apart, and materials for the project were recently donated by several Joplin businesses working in partnership with the school.
"I’m sure the kids are going to love it," third-grade teacher Nicole Hart told us. "...There are just so many different options. It’s limitless what we can do."
