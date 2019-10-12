Columbia Elementary School will hold its annual 5K race next month to benefit two families in the Joplin School District, including the family of a Joplin High School football player who recently died after practice.
The Eagles in Need 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave. The route will be approximately three laps around the perimeter of the school.
Entry is free, but donations will be accepted. There also will be a raffle, with tickets being sold for $1 each. Medals will be awarded to the first 100 children 16 and younger to finish.
Proceeds will benefit two families in the school district, with a portion of proceeds being held in reserve for urgent needs that might surface during the academic year, said Samantha Jordan, Columbia’s counselor.
One of the beneficiaries is the family of Kadin Roberts-Day, a JHS football player who died Sept. 4 after an indoor practice in Kaminsky Gymnasium. The school district said at the time that his death was a result of cardiac arrest; the Jasper County coroner said that asthma might have been a contributing factor as well. He is survived by his mother and father and four siblings.
The other beneficiary is the Diel family. Jessica Diel lost her husband, 33-year-old Joel, in March from a heart attack suffered while the couple’s children were getting ready for school. She suffers from Chiari malformation, a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, and has required several brain and lumbar surgeries over the years. The couple’s children are in the third and fifth grades.
“It’s been a really tough time emotionally and financially for them,” Jordan said.
To register for the 5K, contact Columbia Elementary School at 417-625-5325, pick up a form at 610 W. F St. or email Jordan at samanthajordan@joplinschools.org. Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m.
Jordan said the race, which was held for the first time last year, was an outgrowth of the school’s running club, which attracts pupils a few times each week to stay after classes and run.
The school’s hope, she said, is to make it an annual event to raise money for Joplin families in need.
“We’re hoping to have everybody in Joplin who wants to run and hang out and hopefully donate,” she said. “We’re hoping to go on a bigger scale each year.”
