COLUMBUS, Kan. — Tara Parkison and other employees of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas' new Columbus location spent much of Monday helping patients with paperwork.
Parkison, process manager for the center, said many patients of the former Mercy Clinic Family Medicine-Columbus stopped by to fill out authorizations to transfer medical records so that they can become patients of the center. It's something they could have done online, but Parkison said she didn't mind people coming in person.
"For those former Mercy patients wishing to continue care in Columbus, we want them to stay with us," Parkison said. "We'd love to have them."
Monday marked the first day of seeing patients in the new location, which allowed the center to expand the services it offers to patients in Columbus. The new building allowed it to increase exam rooms from five to 11 and also allowed the center to hire a family doctor — Dr. Benjamen Williams — to join nurse practitioners Lacey Barton and Mike Forbes.
The center serves about 50,000 patients at 22 locations across seven Southeast Kansas counties by offering health care services regardless of income or insurance status, including medical, dental, substance abuse, vision and behavioral health.
"We'll be able to work more closely with hospitals and open up different services to Columbus," Parkison said. "Basically, it's high-quality health care for the entire family."
Mercy Hospital announced in December that the clinic would be transferred to the center. Its hospital at 220 N. Pennsylvania Ave. remains open.
The center's Columbus location has been in operation since 2007. Founded in 1997, the center also operates clinics in Pittsburg, Baxter Springs and Fort Scott.
Parkison said the Columbus clinic is accepting new patients, including Medicare and Medicaid recipients and uninsured patients. It is located at 101 W. Sycamore St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.