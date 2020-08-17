Columbus math teacher wins prestigious national award

COLUMBUS, Kan. — A math teacher at Columbus Unified High School was recognized for his contributions to the education field with the nation’s highest honor for math and science teaching.
Luke Henke has received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, a program of the U.S. government to reward excellence in teaching. Henke, who has been with the district for seven years, teaches subjects including Algebra I, calculus, college algebra and trigonometry.
Henke described the honor as a career milestone and said the initial shock hasn’t worn off yet. He was gifted a $10,000 award and a certificate signed by President Donald Trump. Normally, winners also receive a paid trip for two to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities in Washington, D.C., but that portion has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“I was blown away,” Henke said. “Even though I’ve won this award and have been acknowledged in such a manner, I still don’t perceive myself as one of the best educators. Socrates was the wisest man because he said he knew nothing. That’s the position I try to put myself in, and it helps me see from my students' perspective.”
Before joining Columbus, Henke taught for three years at Pittsburg Community Middle School. He’s currently working to finish his doctorate in educational leadership from City University of Seattle.
Henke has spearheaded the first concurrent coursework in Columbus with Labette Community College, a program where he teaches as an adjunct instructor for calculus and college algebra at the Cherokee Center. He has also helped facilitate mathematics training for the Kansas Department of Education. His work as a fellow for the Association of American Educators has resulted in multiple publications as an advocate for education.
Henke was named a state finalist for the award, along with four other Kansas teachers, in June 2019. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Teachers are selected for the award based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math education.
Trump announced the recipients of the award on Aug. 4. With the recognition, Henke joins teachers from all 50 states and four U.S. jurisdictions who have been recognized for their efforts inside and outside of the classroom.
“I was surprised they got it all finished up because I wasn’t expecting to hear anything until another year,” Henke said. “It couldn’t have been better timing because my wife, Sarah, and I are expecting a little girl in September. We’ve been trying for a while, and this was just a huge blessing to find out we’re going to have a kid.”
Henke said he grew up disliking math but was pushed toward the profession by his great-aunt, who was an engineer for McDonnell Douglas, an aerospace company.
“I told her math sometimes doesn’t make sense, and she said, ‘Why don’t you make up your own?’ And I’m like, ‘You can do that?’" he said. "I didn’t enjoy math in middle school, and when I got to high school, I had the mentality that if you want to destroy your enemy, you have to learn to love them. I started to pay a little closer attention, and then it started to run a little bit more smoothly. I figured out a process and a pace for me.”
Henke is currently working to develop an innovation center at his school with a $7,500 grant from a charitable foundation.
“I always had a passion for helping kids,” he said. “I’ve worked at youth camps since middle school, helping kids get a better grasp of who they are and what they want to do with their lives. It was a natural fit to go into education. And I’ve enjoyed it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.